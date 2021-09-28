Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Adah Sharma, in a pink Banarasi, looks right out of a fairytale

Need some tips on how to look ravishing in a Banarasi saree and create a vintage outlook? Adah Sharma is here to be your guide
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Adah Sharma’s fashion game is always on point. Be it a Western attire with goofy t-shirts and shorts, or a homely comfortable outfit, or a bunch look, Adah knows how to turn heads with her fashionable attires and unmatched personality. But once in a while, the actor shares snippets from her ethnic diaries and steals our hearts, all the way.

She did exactly that on Tuesday. Adah shared a fresh set of pictures of herself in a traditional outfit and it is making us drool like anything. The actor decided to drive our mid-week blues away with a pink Banarasi and a vintage feel. She decked up in a heavily embroidered Banarasi saree and dressed up as a bride. In a traditional long-sleeved blouse and a dramatic drape around her head, Adah looks like out of a dream. She aptly accessorised her look with heavy gold jhumkas, gold matha patti and a gold kamarbandh. In gold bangles and rings, she posed for the camera with a smile.

Adah left her tresses open and added a nath to her look. But the actor’s intention of sharing the snippets from her photoshoot was different. She wanted to create similar portraits like that of the yesteryear actors. “#100YearsOfAdahSharma,” wrote the actor in a goofy state of mind. She also accompanied the pictures with these words – “Woke up like this.”

In one of the pictures, Adah can be seen sitting on a couch with her hand under her chin as she looks away from the camera. In another picture, the actor can be seen posing by the drapes of the window.

Needless to say, the actor looks as ravishing as ever in the ethnic outfit. The gold choker necklace and a neck chain with a detailed pendant add more elegance to her look.

Adah’s ethnic look is making her Instagram family swoon like anything.

