Vidyut Jammwal says he and Adah Sharma are ‘not at all’ just friends

When a Twitter asked Vidyut Jammwal if he and his co-star Adah Sharma were ‘just friends’, he said that it was ‘not at all’ the case.

bollywood Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:43 IST
Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma have worked together in Commando 2 and 3.
         

Actor Vidyut Jammwal says he and his Commando 3 co-star Adah Sharma are “not at all” just friends. A Twitter user asked Vidyut: “Are you and Adah are ‘just friends’?”

Vidyut was quick to respond. He said: “‘Just friends’ not at all ..we are courageous, kind,intuitive, focused, greatful, open minded, unassuming, considerate, sharing, Educated, happy, calm, quite and BEST FRIENDS.. I wish upon you someone like u @adah_sharma.”

 

This comes right after Adah posted: “My TED talk !! Tell me what u think ! I’m free now I will read all youtube comments loooollll.” A lot of her followers found the video “awesome”.

Praising her, Vidyut recommended others to watch it too and he wrote: “My personal favourite..articulate and funny..A must watch.”

 

On the work front, Vidyut will soon be seen in Khuda Hafiz. “Khuda Hafiz is a romantic movie. It a true story, about a man who is madly in love with his wife, and gets married in 2009 during the recession. They go abroad and get a job. (The story is about) how this girl gets picked up and how the guy gets her back. It’s a hardcore, true romantic movie with a little action,” Vidyut had told IANS earlier.

