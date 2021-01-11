Watch: Adah Sharma's morning exercise includes beach, cartwheels and saree
- Adah Sharma has left her fans speechless after the actor posted an awe-generating video of herself doing cartwheels while wearing a saree on a beach.
We recently came across a viral video of gymnast Parul Arora doing a triple flip while wearing a saree. Now a video of Adah Sharma doing something similar is making headlines. The clip that the Commando 2 actor shared on her social media involves six yards of elegance and cartwheels, lots of cartwheels. Yes, you can read that again.
Looking stunning in a quirky print pink saree, tied in the traditional Maharashtrian way with the pallu coming across the back and pinned in the waistline, Adah shared her video from the beach. The actor opted to team her saree with a simple grey blouse and looked radiant without any makeup. She also tied her hair in a bun in order to keep them off her face.
The clip started with Adah on a beach getting into position to do the cartwheels. The actor did a total of four cartwheels and finally ran towards the water with open arms. The ease with which Adah was able to do the cartwheels back-to-back left us in shock and also, inspired us to start the week by working out.
She posted the clip on her Instagram with quite a hilarious caption. "#MondayMotivation No need to be a BEACH Did you SEA what I did there? WATER you thinking? WHALE done bol do.#puns #punsfordays #100YearsOfAdahSharma #adahsharma #cartwheels #SareeNotSorry #morningworkout #beach #beachworkout #DidIRunIntoTheWaterIfYouReachedTheLastHashtagTellMeIFYouThinkIDidInTheCommentsIWillAlsoKnowIfYouAreReadingMyLongHashtags (sic)," it read.
If you listen carefully, you will also be able to hear the sound of waves and chirping of birds in the background, which are extremely soothing sounds.
On the work front, Adah Sharma was last seen in the short film Soulsathi. She was also a part of the web series Pati Patni Aur Panga which released in 2020 on the OTT platform MX Player.
