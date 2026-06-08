Add some K-drama to your hair: 5 curling tools for soft Korean-style waves

It's not just K-beauty, K-pop and K-dramas from Korea that are making waves. Soft Korean-style waves as a hairstyle have also become one of the most go-to even in India. Marked for their natural movement, airy texture, and effortless elegance, these waves create a youthful and polished appearance without looking overly styled. Unlike tight curls or dramatic Hollywood waves, Korean-style waves focus on soft bends, volume, and a smooth finish. And the right curling iron, wand, or styling tool can make all the difference in recreating this trend at home.

What makes Korean-Style waves unique?

These hairstyling tools are perfect for Korean-styled waves(Magnific)

Korean-style waves are characterised by loose, flowing curves that frame the face naturally. The main goal of Korean waves is to create movement and volume while maintaining a soft, healthy appearance. And the use of larger barrel sizes, lower heat settings, and styling techniques can help in creating these unique Korean waves.

Styling tools to create Korean waves

1. Large barrel curling Irons

Large barrel curling irons are among the most popular tools for creating Korean-inspired waves. Barrels measuring between 32 mm and 38 mm produce loose curls that naturally relax into soft waves. These curling irons work particularly well on medium to long hair. The larger barrel prevents curls from becoming too tight and helps create the signature S-shaped wave pattern commonly seen in Korean hairstyles.

Look for features such as:

Adjustable temperature controls

Ceramic or tourmaline coating

Fast heat-up technology

Automatic shut-off functions

Ceramic barrels distribute heat evenly, reducing the risk of hot spots and minimising hair damage.

2. Automatic hair curlers

Automatic hair curlers have gained popularity because they simplify the styling process. These devices automatically draw sections of hair into a heated chamber and create consistent curls with minimal effort.

{{^usCountry}} For Korean-style waves, you can select larger curl settings and gently brush through the finished curls to create a softer effect. Automatic curlers are particularly helpful for those who struggle with traditional curling irons or have limited styling experience. Many modern models also include adjustable heat and timer settings, making them suitable for different hair types. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Korean-style waves, you can select larger curl settings and gently brush through the finished curls to create a softer effect. Automatic curlers are particularly helpful for those who struggle with traditional curling irons or have limited styling experience. Many modern models also include adjustable heat and timer settings, making them suitable for different hair types. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Curling wands for natural texture {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Curling wands for natural texture {{/usCountry}}

Curling wands are another excellent option for achieving Korean-style waves. Since they do not have a clamp, they allow users to wrap hair more freely around the barrel, resulting in softer and more natural-looking waves. This styling method is especially useful for creating volume around the crown and face.

For beginners, heat-resistant gloves are recommended to make styling safer and more comfortable.

4. Hair straighteners for wave styling

Surprisingly, a flat iron can be one of the best tools for creating Korean waves, too. These straighteners create smooth bends and natural-looking movement. By gently rotating the straightener while gliding it down the hair shaft, you can form soft waves without creating distinct curls. This technique works especially well for shoulder-length hair and layered cuts.

Choose a straightener with rounded edges and ceramic plates to achieve smooth, crease-free waves.

5. Multi-styling air tools

Air-based styling tools have become increasingly popular due to their ability to style hair while minimising heat exposure. These styling tools use controlled airflow to shape and curl the hair, helping maintain softness and shine.

Multi-stylers often include attachments specifically designed for creating loose curls and waves. As they rely on lower temperatures than traditional curling tools, they are a great choice for individuals concerned about heat damage. These tools can also add volume at the roots, a key feature of many Korean hairstyles.

Tips to style the perfect Korean waves

Regardless of which curling tool you decide on, proper technique is equally important for achieving Korean-style waves. Start by applying a heat protectant to shield hair from damage. Use moderate heat settings whenever possible, especially on fine or colour-treated hair.

After curling, avoid immediately touching the hair. Allow the curls to cool completely before gently brushing them out with a wide-tooth comb or soft brush. This step transforms defined curls into the soft, flowing waves associated with Korean beauty trends.

Finish with a lightweight texturising spray or flexible-hold hairspray to help maintain movement without making the hair stiff.

The best curling tool for soft Korean-style waves ultimately depends on your hair type, skill level, and styling preferences. Large barrel curling irons, curling wands, automatic curlers, flat irons, and air-styling devices can all create beautiful results when used correctly.

With the right tool and technique, anyone can recreate the soft, elegant waves that have become a defining feature of Korean beauty and fashion.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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