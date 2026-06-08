Add some K-drama to your hair: 5 curling tools for soft Korean-style waves
Korean-style waves is the new fashion trend and every girl out there is obsessed with it. Here are some tools to ace the look.
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It's not just K-beauty, K-pop and K-dramas from Korea that are making waves. Soft Korean-style waves as a hairstyle have also become one of the most go-to even in India. Marked for their natural movement, airy texture, and effortless elegance, these waves create a youthful and polished appearance without looking overly styled. Unlike tight curls or dramatic Hollywood waves, Korean-style waves focus on soft bends, volume, and a smooth finish. And the right curling iron, wand, or styling tool can make all the difference in recreating this trend at home.
What makes Korean-Style waves unique?
Korean-style waves are characterised by loose, flowing curves that frame the face naturally. The main goal of Korean waves is to create movement and volume while maintaining a soft, healthy appearance. And the use of larger barrel sizes, lower heat settings, and styling techniques can help in creating these unique Korean waves.
Styling tools to create Korean waves
1. Large barrel curling Irons
Large barrel curling irons are among the most popular tools for creating Korean-inspired waves. Barrels measuring between 32 mm and 38 mm produce loose curls that naturally relax into soft waves. These curling irons work particularly well on medium to long hair. The larger barrel prevents curls from becoming too tight and helps create the signature S-shaped wave pattern commonly seen in Korean hairstyles.
Look for features such as:
Adjustable temperature controls
Ceramic or tourmaline coating
Fast heat-up technology
Automatic shut-off functions
Ceramic barrels distribute heat evenly, reducing the risk of hot spots and minimising hair damage.
2. Automatic hair curlers
Automatic hair curlers have gained popularity because they simplify the styling process. These devices automatically draw sections of hair into a heated chamber and create consistent curls with minimal effort.
For Korean-style waves, you can select larger curl settings and gently brush through the finished curls to create a softer effect. Automatic curlers are particularly helpful for those who struggle with traditional curling irons or have limited styling experience. Many modern models also include adjustable heat and timer settings, making them suitable for different hair types.{{/usCountry}}
For Korean-style waves, you can select larger curl settings and gently brush through the finished curls to create a softer effect. Automatic curlers are particularly helpful for those who struggle with traditional curling irons or have limited styling experience. Many modern models also include adjustable heat and timer settings, making them suitable for different hair types.{{/usCountry}}
3. Curling wands for natural texture{{/usCountry}}
3. Curling wands for natural texture{{/usCountry}}
Curling wands are another excellent option for achieving Korean-style waves. Since they do not have a clamp, they allow users to wrap hair more freely around the barrel, resulting in softer and more natural-looking waves. This styling method is especially useful for creating volume around the crown and face.
For beginners, heat-resistant gloves are recommended to make styling safer and more comfortable.
4. Hair straighteners for wave styling
Surprisingly, a flat iron can be one of the best tools for creating Korean waves, too. These straighteners create smooth bends and natural-looking movement. By gently rotating the straightener while gliding it down the hair shaft, you can form soft waves without creating distinct curls. This technique works especially well for shoulder-length hair and layered cuts.
Choose a straightener with rounded edges and ceramic plates to achieve smooth, crease-free waves.
5. Multi-styling air tools
Air-based styling tools have become increasingly popular due to their ability to style hair while minimising heat exposure. These styling tools use controlled airflow to shape and curl the hair, helping maintain softness and shine.
Multi-stylers often include attachments specifically designed for creating loose curls and waves. As they rely on lower temperatures than traditional curling tools, they are a great choice for individuals concerned about heat damage. These tools can also add volume at the roots, a key feature of many Korean hairstyles.
Tips to style the perfect Korean waves
Regardless of which curling tool you decide on, proper technique is equally important for achieving Korean-style waves. Start by applying a heat protectant to shield hair from damage. Use moderate heat settings whenever possible, especially on fine or colour-treated hair.
After curling, avoid immediately touching the hair. Allow the curls to cool completely before gently brushing them out with a wide-tooth comb or soft brush. This step transforms defined curls into the soft, flowing waves associated with Korean beauty trends.
Finish with a lightweight texturising spray or flexible-hold hairspray to help maintain movement without making the hair stiff.
The best curling tool for soft Korean-style waves ultimately depends on your hair type, skill level, and styling preferences. Large barrel curling irons, curling wands, automatic curlers, flat irons, and air-styling devices can all create beautiful results when used correctly.
With the right tool and technique, anyone can recreate the soft, elegant waves that have become a defining feature of Korean beauty and fashion.
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