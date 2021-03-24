Aditi Rao Hydari aces chic fusion wear in 40k Punit Balana ensemble

Aditi Rao Hydari has been blessing our feeds of late with pictures of herself looking like the epitome of grace and elegance. The 34-year-old actor has been playing muse to designer Punit Balana and has been posting various looks from his new collection, and most recently took to her Instagram and shared images of herself looking breathtaking in another piece by the desi striking co-ord set from designer Punit Balana's latest collection Mandana and her fusion look is perfection. Aditi wore the block printed bralette and skirt co-ord set in shades of green and purple with a subtle mint green cape that featured intricate resham and coin work from the designer's Spring Summer 2021 collection. Aditi sported minimal make-up and had her long hair flowing freely, she sported a bindi and in some shots was seen wearing a kada and a huge choker with polki work and green stones. The Girl on The Train actor's look was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, and her hair and makeup was done by Elton J Fernandez. On Punit's official website, the co-ord set with the scallop-bordered cape is priced at ₹40,000

The designer shared on Instagram the inspiration behind the collection writing, "Mandana is a homage to the memories of a past, a love letter to the days to come. Mandana is my Spring Summer 2021 collection, reminding us of things that we sometimes leave behind. An edit of lehengas, sarees, kurta sets, contemporary prét wear, and, for the first time ever, menswear, Mandana is about a modern Jaipur combined with a time that was, and perhaps still is."

On the professional front Aditi was last seen in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie, The Girl On The Train alongside Parineeti Chopra, Avinash Tiwary, Kriti Kulhari and Jacqueline Fernandez, and she also did V, an Indian Telugu-language action thriller, in 2020.