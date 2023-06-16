Aditi Rao Hydari serves old-school glamour with gorgeous pics in gold silk lehenga, fan calls her 'Real Indian beauty'

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari's royal lineage is visible in her sartorial choices as she channels the ethereal romanticism of a bygone era. The star loves her silk sarees, glorious Kanjeevarams, simple cotton suit sets or elegant designer lehengas. She wore one such look to a wedding, and the internet cannot help but fall in love with her fashion choices. Scroll through to see Aditi's pictures and read her fans' reactions.

Aditi Rao Hydari's fans call her ‘Real Indian beauty’

Aditi Rao Hydari creates old-school magic with gorgeous pics in gold silk lehenga. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aditi Rao Hydari and her stylist Sanam Ratansi shared pictures of her latest traditional look she wore to a wedding with the captions, "Molten Gold," and "Uff [heart-eye emoticon] @aditiraohydari for a wedding wearing." The star's fans loved Aditi's old-school magic and glamour in the photoshoot and filled the comments section with praise. Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "You beauty [heart-eye emoticons]." A fan commented, "Real Indian beauty." Another wrote, "Someone give her the Miss World title." A few others called her 'beauty' and remarked 'Ufff' in the comments.

Aditi Rao Hydari's ethnic look decoded

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aditi Rao Hydari wore a golden silk brocade embroidered lehenga set in the photoshoot featuring a blouse, skirt and matching dupatta set. While the blouse has a round neckline, short sleeves, cropped hem, and a fitted bust, the crinkled lehenga skirt has a floor-length hem, a layered ghera and a flowy silhouette.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aditi styled the choli and lehenga skirt with a matching beige gold silk dupatta decorated with gold patti embroidery. Ornate gold bracelets, a choker necklace, and heavy jhumkas completed the accessories with the traditional ensemble. Lastly, Aditi chose centre-parted open locks, a dainty bindi, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, mauve lips, and glowing rouged skin to complete the glam picks.