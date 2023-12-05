Aditi Rao Hydari is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us snippets from her ethnic diaries to decking up in stunning sarees, Aditi never fails to amaze us. The actor, with every picture on her social media handles, ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Aditi's saree diaries are our personal favourite and for all the right reasons. The actor knows how to embrace the ethnic ensemble with her personalised grace.

Aditi Rao Hydari decks up in an orange organza saree, looks like a billion bucks(Instagram/@aditiraohydari)

Aditi, a day back, gave us major fashion inspo as she shared a slew of pictures pf herself looking gorgeous as ever in the six yards of grace. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Raw Mango and picked a stunning organza saree from the shelves of the designer house. Aditi looked gorgeous in the orange organza saree with minimal silver zari details at the borders. The saree also featured minimal silver work throughout the length. Aditi teamed the saree with a matching orange silk blouse with a closed neckline and full sleeves featuring intricate embroidery work in silver resham threads. Take a look at her ensemble here.

Aditi further accessorised her look for the day in matching orange jhumkas from the shelves of Amrapali Jewels. The actor declared her love for the orange colour with an orange heart emoticon in the caption. Styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, Aditi wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Shraddha Mishra, Aditi decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, feathered eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a shade of red lipstick, and a small black bindi. Needless to say, we are drooling.

