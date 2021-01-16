IND USA
Aditi Rao Hydari declares her love for floral prints in 11k anarkali suit
Aditi Rao Hydari in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11k anarkali(Instagram/aditiraohydari)
Aditi Rao Hydari in 11k anarkali
fashion

Aditi Rao Hydari declares her love for floral prints in 11k anarkali suit

  • For Makar Sankranti celebrations at her home, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a breathtakingly beautiful anarkali suit that featured an exquisite floral print.
By Nishtha Grover
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:35 PM IST

A delicate floral pattern elevates the outfit and makes a statement without even trying too hard and Aditi Rao Hydari is giving a testament to our statement with her latest pictures. The actor is known for her ethnic looks that often romanticise the royalty of the bygone era. Her traditional Indian wardrobe consists of floral prints and quirky details that make those ensembles her own.

For a recent photoshoot on Makar Sankranti, the Padmaavat actor chose to wear a Prussian blue floral printed suit. The Anarkali featured pink, white and green flowers that popped up in the deep blue colour. The suit was teamed with a plain churidar and an organza dupatta that had the same print along with mirror embroidery and tassels.

The actor who comes from a royal lineage completed the outfit with a pair of brown Kolhapuri chappals. Aditi accessorised with just a small black bindi and looked radiant sans-makeup. She left her middle-parted straight hair down and we are quite a fan of this look. She took to Instagram and shared the images from her Makar Sankranti celebrations with a funny caption. "Once and floral, I've made up my mind (sic)," it read.

The stunning anarkali is by the designer Ridhiiee Suuri and to add it to you collection, you will have to shell out 11,400.

Aditi Rao Hydari's outfit is worth ₹11,400.(shopdrzya.com)
Aditi Rao Hydari's outfit is worth ₹11,400.(shopdrzya.com)

Check out some of the other Aditi approved ethereal ethnic looks:

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the Telugu film V where she shared screen space with Sudheer Babu, Nani and Nivetha Thomas among others. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, The Girl On The Train. The movie that is all set to release on the OTT platform Netflix on February 26, 2021, also stars Parineeti Chopra and Kirti Kulhari. She will even feature in a Tamil comedy Hey Sinamika along with Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal.

