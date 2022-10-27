Aditi Rao Hydari defines perfection in an elegant gharara set; a must-have for festive wardrobe: All pics

When it comes to defining royalty and elegance, one of the celebrities who always comes to our mind is Aditi Rao Hydari. The star has mastered the art of wearing traditional ensembles and often displays her sartorial prowess with pictures on social media or outings to glamorous events. From lehengas to sarees to suit sets, Aditi wears it all. Therefore, her beauteous look in a new photoshoot did not come as a surprise to us. The star defined perfection dressed in a black embroidered gharara set. Keep scrolling to find out what she wore.

Aditi Rao Hydari defines perfection in kurta and gharara set

On Wednesday, Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in a gharara set for a photoshoot. The actor wore the ensemble for attending Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash and posted the photos online yesterday. "Was 'enjoying like anything', forgot to wish the gram. Happy Diwali!! Happy dress-up time. Happy every day. To love, light, celebration, happiness and gratitude," Aditi captioned the post. The ensemble is from the shelves of Manish Malhotra's clothing label. Check out Aditi's post below. (Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari makes a colourful debut at Cannes Film Festival in thigh-high slit gown: Moment I've been waiting for)

Aditi Rao Hydari defined perfection in the traditional ensemble featuring a short kurti - heavily embroidered in intricate gold thread embroidery, orange floral work, gota patti on the borders, quarter-length sleeves, a V neckline, a backless detail with a gota dori embellishment, side slits, and a figure-hugging silhouette.

Aditi teamed the kurti with black-coloured silk gharara pants adorned in embellished patti on the legs, intricate floral threadwork in multiple hues, and broad embroidered patti on the flared pleated hem. A zari dupatta decorated with matching floral thread work and patti borders completed the ensemble.

Keeping in mind the heavy embellishments of her ensemble, Aditi ditched heavy accessories with the gharara suit set and chose ornate gold and emerald statement jhumkis. Lastly, a centre-parted sleek ponytail, mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, dainty black bindi, and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

