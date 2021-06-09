Aditi Rao Hydari is queen of ethnic prints in 48k vintage kurti, sharara set

Her love for ethnic wear is no secret yet Aditi Rao Hydari brings her own young, vibrant and regal charms to traditional attires that raise the fashion bar a notch higher every time she steps out wearing them. Proving to be the queen of ethnic prints once again, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor is our fashion inspiration for the next pre-wedding celebration or festive occasion as she recently slew a chic and contemporary silhouette in a beige silk kurta-sharara set and we are hooked to her sweet vintage vibe in the sizzling pictures that flooded the Internet.

Just when we thought there is no more to Aditi's brilliance, the diva looked her sartorial best and was featured donning a vintage beige-base full sleeves kurti that sported pink and green floral prints all over and came with a deep back to add to the oomph factor.

Cinched at the waist with pleats, the kurti had a chic peplum detailing and was teamed with a pair of similar colour and print sharara. Made of Mooga Silk fabric, the kurti and sharara set came with a net dupatta which Aditi ditched for the promotions and instead, accessorised her look with a tiny maroon bindi, a silver finger ring and a pair of silver jhumkis accented with white pearls from Neeta Boochra’s House of Silver Centrre, Jaipur.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted style, Aditi amplified the glam quotient with a dab of coral red lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Aditi is undoubtedly our fashion hero when it comes to giving a modish twist to ethnic wear.

The kurti sharara set is credited to Indian fashion designer Astha Narang’s eponymous label that boasts of keeping alive the Indian traditional handwork of "silma" and "sitaara" on different contemporary silhouettes. The sharara set originally costs ₹48,000 on her designer website.

Aditi Rao Hydari's kurti sharara from Astha Narang (asthanarang.com)

Aditi Rao Hydari was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Sanam Ratansi and Saumya Santosh.

