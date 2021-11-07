Aditi Rao Hydari's killer look in 28k soft pink lehenga makes fans weak-kneed

If there is one Bollywood celebrity who makes us fall in love with ethnic wear, every time she steps out, it has to be actor Aditi Rao Hydari and this Sunday was no different. Aditi's stylist shared two pictures which gave a sneak-peek of her killer look in a soft pink lehenga set that instantly made fans go weak in the knees.

The pictures showed Aditi dolled up in a soft pink kurta, mukaish chanderi lehenga and organza dupatta and we guess our heart too just skipped a beat as we swoon over her sultry ethnic fashion. While the Padvaamat star and classy looks go hand in hand, her recent gorgeous style have left fans and fashion police totally smitten and we don’t blame them.

In the pictures that her stylist shared, Aditi was seen donning a short Anarkali kurta that came with full sleeves and a deep V-neckline to ooze oomph. The mukaish chanderi kurta sported gota- patti hand embroidery in golden thread to enhance the rich look of the fabric.

Aditi teamed it with a soft pink mukaish chanderi lehenga that ended in a broad golden gota lace finishing. The look was layered with a soft pink organza dupatta that came with intricate gota and mirror hand embroidery finishing.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her shoulders in side-parted hairstyle, Aditi accessorised her look with a pair of statement chandbalis from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick that matched her eyeliner streaks' shade, Aditi amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Aditi proved that be it easy going boho-chic looks, royal satin silk garments or festive ghararas and lehengas, the diva is a pro at slaying in each and how.

The ensemble is credited to online, homegrown fashion label Drzya by Ridhi that boasts of creating subtle ethnic-wear with asymmetric hems, traditional block-prints and soothing hues but ones that are trendy for the contemporary women. The soft pink lehenga set originally costs ₹28,500 on the designer website.

Aditi Rao Hydari's lehenga set from Drzya by Ridhi (shopdrzya.com)

Aditi Rao Hydari was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Sanam Ratansi and Saumya Santosh.

