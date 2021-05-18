Adline Castelino or Anushka Sharma? Who wore the gold Saisha Shinde gown better

Adline Castelino, the Indian model and Miss Diva Universe 2020, was dubbed the third runner-up in the Miss Universe beauty pageant after competing with participants from 73 countries. And ever since, all eyes have been on the 22-year-old stunner. While reports claim that Adline has dreams of making it big in Bollywood, a look through her Instagram and it seems Adline is already rubbing shoulders with the who's-who of Bollywood, or at least in terms of style and fashion.

Adline was recently spotted in a gold and black animal print dress by ace designer Saisha Shinde, and the dress was previously spotted on Anushka Sharma. The Calista dress from the designer's Spring Summer 2020 collection was first spotted on Anushka Sharma for the Filmfare Awards 2020. Anushka sported the look fresh off the runway. The Phillauri actor sported minimal makeup, sporting a subtle smokey eye and a nude lip, her hair secured neatly into a bun. Anushka accessorized with rings, black nail paint and earrings, wearing golden pumps in her feet to complete the look.

Interestingly, Adline also opted for the same outfit - and very similar styling - sometime during the past week for a Telemundo interview. The model expressed her delight at wearing the dress and wrote, "Fashion is a crime and I plead guilty. What an outfit Saisha Shinde! You’re a rockstar."

Adline had her hair up in a tight bun for some pictures, and in others she sported an Ariana Grande-esque high pony. She wore gold accessories like a huge ring and quirky earrings from jewellery brand SATAARA and opted for black pumps to complete her look.

India's Adline Castelino came in the spot of fourth runner-up at the 69th edition of Miss Universe on Sunday. The event was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and although Mexico's Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe, Adline still made India proud with her win. This is the first time since 2001 that an Indian has won as a runner up or come in the top five, the last time was Celina Jaitly (2001). Taking to her Instagram, Adline shared how grateful she was to have been able to experience the love and support she received from people all around.

She wrote, "If I could pen down this feeling without getting overwhelmed about how I felt as I stood there witnessing people around the world cheering , flags waving high and even if I missed seeing. I felt like I was home. I thought of you India and what we are going through. The love that people give you when they are hurting themselves is the purest form of love one can experience. I’m grateful to you that at a young age I have experienced that and if I could only show you what I saw that day! I saw hope, a hope that will be ours soon."