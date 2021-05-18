Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Millennial pop icon Ariana Grande marries beau Dalton Gomez in intimate ceremony
Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande(Instagram)
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 08:39 AM IST

Ariana Grande is a newlywed. A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Grande's rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn't not clear when the wedding took place.

“The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier," the rep told People.

Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, announced their engagement in December. They began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic.

According to TMZ, the ceremony took place at their home in Montecito, California. A source told PEOPLE, "Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."

Grande is currently on the pop charts with the hits “34 35," “Positions," “pov" and the “Save Your Tears" remix with The Weeknd. She will work as a coach on “The Voice" in the fall.


(With AP inputs)

