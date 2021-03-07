Inside Meghan Markle's old $1.7m marital home before she married Prince Harry

Former member of the British Royal Family and Suits star Meghan Markle was used to living in palatial mansions long before she moved in (and out) of Kensington Palace. While the Duchess of Sussex has now moved to Montecito in Santa Barbara along with husband, Prince Harry, during her Los Angeles days, when she was still married to former husband, American film producer Trevor Engelson, Meghan was living in a palatial mansion that is on the market for $1.7 million. The house, which has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a huge garden with al fresco dining area, spans over 2,262 square feet and is described on property listings as a "rare colonial Hancock Park charmer with so much sunshine". Meghan and Trevor reportedly lived in this home between 2011 and 2013 when Meghan landed her role on Suits. Check out pictures of Meghan's home before she met Prince Harry:





In Montecito, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a hillside estate in the secluded neighbourhood that is known for providing privacy and is home to other celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres. According to TMZ, the former Royals spent around $14,650,000 on the property that spans across 18,000 square feet on five acres of land. The home has nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms as well as a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The house also has a library, an office, a spa (that includes a separate dry and wet sauna), a gym, a games room, an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and a garage that can fit five cars. There is also a huge lawn space, a tennis court, a tea house, a large outdoor pool, as well as a children's cottage on the property that the couple share with son Archie, and will soon also be home to his new sibling who the family is expecting to welcome soon.

A source close to the couple had revealed to Page Six why they decided to move to the quiet neighbourhood in Montecito, saying, “They intend to put down their roots in this house and the quiet community, which has considerable privacy. This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a life as possible. Harry and Meghan never intended to make Los Angeles their home. It was a good place for them to be upon their arrival in the US to be close to Meghan’s mom.”