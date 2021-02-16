IND USA
Oprah Winfrey , Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.(Instagram)
Prince Harry and Meghan to break silence in Oprah Winfrey interview

Edited by Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:11 PM IST

Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan will break their silence in their first interview since they quit Britain's royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey next month.

Harry and Meghan, who announced they are expecting their second child on Sunday, shocked senior royals last year by announcing plans to step back from their royal roles.

CBS said the interview will be broadcast on March 7. "Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," CBS said in a statement.

"Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

Oprah Magazine's Instagram handle also shared about the interview in a post that was captioned, "It’s an interview you won’t want to miss. @oprah will be sitting down with Prince Harry and Meghan for an intimate conversation for an exclusive primetime special. First, Lady O will speak with Meghan to discuss everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she’s handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two will be joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family. Tap the link in our bio to find out when and where you can watch the interview. (sic)."


Harry and Meghan married in a glittering ceremony in 2018 that captured the world’s attention but later gave up their official royal roles following disagreements with other family members and in the face of huge media attention.

The couple moved to Southern California with their infant son Archie last year and have signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix Inc, a major step in their plan to make a living for themselves outside the royal family. Their relationship with the British press swiftly soured and the couple have launched legal cases against several newspapers.

Last week, Meghan won a privacy claim against Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday paper had printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her father in August 2018. Winfrey, one of America’s richest and most influential women, in 2011 ended her top-rated daily television talk show, where she interviewed presidents and celebrities.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment. A royal source said that as Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family, any decisions they take with regard to media commitments are up to them. They are under no obligation to inform the royal household of such plans, the source said.

