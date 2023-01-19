Ageing Gracefully: Tips for taking care of your skin in your 30s

As we enter our 30s, our skin starts to undergo changes that can affect its appearance and health. Our skin's natural oil production decreases, making it more susceptible to dryness and wrinkles. The collagen and elastin fibres in our skin also start to break down, leading to sagging skin and fine lines. While it's normal to experience these changes, it's important to take care of your skin to help slow down the ageing process. From the importance of sunscreen and moisturizer to the benefits of a healthy diet and lifestyle, here is the information you need to create a skincare routine that works for you. (Also read: Skin health tips: Causes of premature ageing in 30s, beauty hacks to prevent it )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sheetal Goyal, dermatologist and skin specialist, suggested some important skincare tips to age gracefully.

1. Wear sunscreen daily: Sun damage is one of the biggest factors that can age your skin, so it's important to protect it with a sunscreen that has at least SPF 30.

2. Moisturize regularly: As we age, our skin's natural oil production decreases, making it more susceptible to dryness. A good moisturizer can help keep your skin hydrated and plump.

3. Exfoliate gently: Exfoliating helps to remove dead skin cells and can improve the texture and tone of your skin. However, it's important to use a gentle exfoliant and not overdo it, as excessive exfoliation can damage the skin.

4. Get enough sleep: Sleep is essential for skin health as it helps to repair and rejuvenate the skin. Aim for at least 7-8 hours of sleep per night.

5. Eat a healthy diet: A diet rich in fruits and vegetables can provide your skin with the nutrients it needs to look healthy and radiant.

6. Quit smoking and limit alcohol: Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can both contribute to premature ageing and wrinkles.

7. Manage stress: High-stress levels can lead to breakouts, dull skin, and other skin problems. Practice stress-reducing activities such as yoga, meditation, or exercise.

8. Consult a Dermatologist: A dermatologist can help you create a personalized skincare routine that is tailored to your specific needs and concerns.

9. Invest in anti-ageing products: As you get older, your skin may start to show signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. Use anti-ageing products such as retinol, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid to help keep your skin looking youthful.

