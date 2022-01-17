Skin health tips: Causes of premature ageing in 30s, beauty hacks to prevent it

Associated with both internal and external factors, skin ageing is a complex biological process which is turning out to be the nightmare of most people and with the increasing consciousness about skin health, aesthetic physicians are witnessing an influx of relatively young women and men seeking solutions to prevent or delay ageing. According to physicians, people in their 30s are today actively seeking aesthetic solutions that address premature ageing and delay the onset of wrinkles.

If you are one of them, we got you sorted with these skin health tips from dermatologists that serve as perfect beauty hacks for men and women. However, it is important to note the causes first and identify its characteristics, before hunting solutions.

Characteristics and causes of premature ageing:

Dr Chytra V Anand, Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist and Founder of Kosmoderma Clinics in Bengaluru asserts, “Ageing is fine but premature ageing is not. Premature ageing is characterised by fine lines, pigmentation, loss of vitality and elasticity as well as skin laxity. As we age, the skin’s extracellular matrix (which is the skin glue) starts weakening with loss of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid.”

Echoing the same, Dr Kiran Sethi Lohia, Managing Director and Integrative Aesthetic and Skin Physician at Isya Aesthetics in New Delhi shares, “With pollution, stress, contaminated and unhealthy diets/food and blue light from our screens, we are aging faster than ever before and with lockdown resulting in self- analysis and research online, people are more aware than ever.”

Solutions:

Revealing that anti-ageing treatments have definitely turned younger in recent years, Dr Jaishree Sharad, Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist in Mumbai revealed, “Unlike 10 years back when people considered visiting cosmetic dermatologists or aesthetic physicians only in their 40s and 50s, today women and men as young as 35 are actively visiting us and seeking help to address premature ageing or delay the onset of ageing.”

He added, “Increasing consciousness, awareness about preventive solutions and greater exposure to global trends are factors that have precipitated this trend.” Offering solutions from his end, Dr Jaishree Sharad shared, “Skin rejuvenation procedures, laser skin resurfacing, advanced exfoliation procedures and hyaluronic acid based injectables like Profhilo are being increasingly preferred by people to delay the onset of signs of ageing.”

Elaborating on treatments like Profhilo that help to reverse time, Dr Kiran Sethi Lohia revealed, “Scientifically, collagen will decrease more than it increases from the age of 25 and above, and people know this and can see those changes in their skin. That's why anti aging therapies are starting younger than ever before. We now want to look great and like ourselves when we are 50 or 60, so people understand it's time to start young.”

Dr Chytra V Anand too stressed, “A fair number of patients in their early 30s come to us seeking advice to ensure skin health and vitality.” However, she suggested simpler ways to say “goodbye” to skin ageing and offered, “Adopting skincare procedures that replenish these lost connective elements are a major way to prevent ageing."

She added, "At the same time, having an appropriate daily skincare regime of cleansing, moisturising, applying sunscreen and using skincare products suitable to you skin type is crucial to maintaining a youthful skin. As is consuming a healthy antioxidant rich diet and drinking adequate amount of water every day.”