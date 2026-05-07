AI imagines what Kareena Kapoor would look like if she were from Dubai or Australia: Fans swoon over her Japanese avatar

The internet is once again buzzing with the multiverse of Bollywood royalty. On May 6, AI artist and filmmaker Souvik, known as Mr Hellrender on Instagram, released a video compilation reimagining Kareena Kapoor as a native of various countries. Using advanced generative AI, the artist transported Kareena from the sets of Mumbai to the snowy landscapes of Russia and the sun-drenched beaches of Brazil. Also read | AI reimagines Aishwarya Rai in Russian, Brazilian, Chinese, Norwegian, Nigerian looks

AI-generated video reimagines Kareena Kapoor in diverse cultural aesthetics, sparking fan discussions about her best look. (Instagram/ mr.hellrender)

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The internet thinks this AI-generated video serves as a testament to the actor’s versatile features, proving that her 'Main Apni Favourite Hoon (I am my favourite)' energy translates across every border. The video series showcases Kareena in distinct cultural aesthetics, blending her signature facial structure with regional fashion and environments:

The northern frontier (Russia and Norway)

In the Russian avatar, Kareena sports a voluminous fur ushanka and a plush brown coat, her eyes piercing through a winter glow. The Norwegian look softens this with ash-blonde hair and a minimalist beige overcoat against a backdrop of breathtaking fjords. The AI video also reimagines Kareena against a crisp, wintry backdrop in Ukraine in a classic, heavy-duty charcoal grey wool coat.

Asian elegance (Japan, China and South Korea)

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{{^usCountry}} The artist leaned heavily into east Asian aesthetics. Kareena appears in a traditional floral kimono in Japan, a sleek navy qipao-inspired blouse in China, and a modern, chic K-drama street style in South Korea, complete with trendy bangs and a classic black blazer. The desert and the steppe (Dubai and Mongolia) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The artist leaned heavily into east Asian aesthetics. Kareena appears in a traditional floral kimono in Japan, a sleek navy qipao-inspired blouse in China, and a modern, chic K-drama street style in South Korea, complete with trendy bangs and a classic black blazer. The desert and the steppe (Dubai and Mongolia) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Dubai look captures Kareena in an elegant black abaya with intricate gold embroidery and heavy jewellery, set against the Burj Khalifa. In contrast, the Mongolian avatar features her in a traditional deel with braided hair and turquoise ornaments, looking every bit the noblewoman of the plains. Tropical vibes (Brazil and Australia) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Dubai look captures Kareena in an elegant black abaya with intricate gold embroidery and heavy jewellery, set against the Burj Khalifa. In contrast, the Mongolian avatar features her in a traditional deel with braided hair and turquoise ornaments, looking every bit the noblewoman of the plains. Tropical vibes (Brazil and Australia) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Showcasing a more relaxed side, the Brazilian look features Kareena with wavy, sun-kissed hair and a vibrant floral wrap, while the Australian version depicts her as a quintessential 'surfer girl' in a simple red tank top on a crowded beach. African heritage (Nigeria) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Showcasing a more relaxed side, the Brazilian look features Kareena with wavy, sun-kissed hair and a vibrant floral wrap, while the Australian version depicts her as a quintessential 'surfer girl' in a simple red tank top on a crowded beach. African heritage (Nigeria) {{/usCountry}}

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One of the most striking transformations shows the actor in vibrant Nigerian prints, adorned with gold-bead necklaces and a beautifully braided crown.

Take a look:

Fans pick their favourite Kareena Kapoor look

The video immediately became a hotspot for fans to debate which version of the Jab We Met actor reigned supreme. "Kareena looks good in every look," one fan wrote, echoing the sentiment of dozens. The comments section was a flurry of fire and heart emojis, with users marvelling at how the AI managed to maintain her 'star power' while completely altering her ethnic styling.

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While every look had its supporters — with some claiming the Dubai avatar 'hits different' — the clear winner among the masses was her east Asian transformation. The Japanese and Chinese avatars emerged as the runaway favourites, with fans calling them 'cute'. Close on their heels was the South Korean look, with many Instagram users noting that Kareena’s natural bone structure fits the 'glass skin' aesthetic perfectly.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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