AI reimagines Aishwarya Rai in Russian, Brazilian, Chinese, Norwegian, Nigerian looks

AI’s powerful imagination can recreate a person’s avatar in different nationalities. AI visual artist Sourav Bhowmik recently reimagined Aishwarya Rai in various ethnic avatars, featuring local clothing and facial structures subtly adjusted to fit each region. He posted it on April 20 on his Instagram.ALSO READ: AI reimagines Margot Robbie in Russian, British, Italian, Chinese and Indian looks

According to netizens, Aishwarya looked divine in every version, from Norwegian version, Brazilian to Chinese. (Picture credit: Instagram/@mr.hellrender)

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The comment section couldn’t help but gush over how beautiful she looked in every version. Since the creator often does these celebrity reimaginings, one user wrote, “One of the best I have ever seen,” noting that this particular set stood out among the rest. Another gushed over her beauty, saying, “Wow, what a divine face card!” A third quipped, “What an absolute vision this woman is.” Another user pointed out why she always stands out: “Hence why she’s different, it’s never about the complexion, it’s the features.”

East Asian- Japan, China and South Korea

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Her Japanese, Chinese and South Korean looks exude a quiet sense of maturity. (Picture credit: Instagram/@mr.hellrender)

{{^usCountry}} Aishwarya looked divine in the East Asian aesthetic. For her Japanese version, she wore a dark navy kimono with sleek black hair, exuding elegance. In the Chinese reimagining, she wore a high-collared blouse, carrying herself with refined poise. Finally, channelling a classic K-drama ‘old money’ aesthetic, her South Korean avatar wore a mint green tweed blazer over a cream-colored silk top. European and Slavic styles {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aishwarya looked divine in the East Asian aesthetic. For her Japanese version, she wore a dark navy kimono with sleek black hair, exuding elegance. In the Chinese reimagining, she wore a high-collared blouse, carrying herself with refined poise. Finally, channelling a classic K-drama ‘old money’ aesthetic, her South Korean avatar wore a mint green tweed blazer over a cream-colored silk top. European and Slavic styles {{/usCountry}}

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Noway, Ukrainian and Russian features go well with her blue eyes. (Picture credit: Instagram/@mr.hellrender)

Her blue eyes make her look like a native in the European and Slavic styles. Her Norwegian avatar wore an oversized knit cardigan and sported platinum blonde hair, while the Ukrainian version featured a heavy navy blue wool coat with a faux-fur collar and dirty blonde hair. Her Russian version looks fierce in a dark brown faux-fur coat with light brown hair and a pale complexion.

Australia and Brazil

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Her Brazilian avatar had a sun-kissed glow, while her Australian avatar seemed ready for a surf. (Picture credit: Instagram/@mr.hellrender)

Aishwarya looked gorgeous in her tanned, sun-kissed Brazilian avatar, where she wore a tropical sundress and rocked wavy beach hair. Meanwhile, the Australian version featured a simple tank top and layered necklaces, paired with a light tan and blonde hair.

African and Middle Eastern

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Aishwarya's Nigerian and Dubai's AI-imagined avatars. (Picture credit: Instagram/@mr.hellrender)

For her Nigerian avatar, she was seen wearing a vibrant printed dress paired with statement gold jewellery and necklaces. Meanwhile, her Dubai version wore an abaya with kohl-rimmed smoky eyes and dainty gold jewellery, embodying a regal Middle Eastern elegance.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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