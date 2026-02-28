AI reimagines Margot Robbie in Russian, British, Italian, Chinese and Indian looks
Find out what the blockbuster Hollywood Australian actor would look like if she were born in other countries, as imagined by an AI creator.
Whenever Margot Robbie slips into a look, especially for the press tours, she commits to it fully, looking every bit like the character or at least inspired from it, be it the whimsical hyperpink Barbie outfits or the Wuthering Heights-eque gothic yearning reflected in her vintage gowns and dresses or her iconic punk style as Harley Quinn, one thing is certain, the 35-year-old never fails to immerse herself completely in the look, appearing every bit of the character she is chanelling.
So it's not surprising when the question arises: what would she look like dressed as if she were born somewhere else entirely? An AI creator from Russia, Alexxaffa, has attempted to answer that, settling your doubts, by reimagining the Australian actor as if she had been born in different countries, styling her in outfits from those cultures.
Here are some of her looks:
1. Russia, France, UK, Italy
For Russia's AI avatar, she is Margarita Robava, and she sports a classic Slavic winter style, dressed up in a heavy white fur coat and hat with blonde hair in two braids. With heavy gold statement earrings that add to the extravagance of the Slavic girl aesthetic, this style is dramatic.
Next for France, she becomes Charlotte Robert, exuding the classic Parisian minimalism with the signature bob haircut, neutral colours and layering. She wears a wool coat, layered with a brown turtleneck and a beige knit scarf.
In the UK version, where her avatar is called Margaret Robinson, the style feels more structured compared to the softer French minimalism. This is more tailored and sharper, featuring an updo, an olive green turtleneck and a plaid overcoat, accessorised with hoop earrings and a shoulder bag. The earthy tones exude a distinctly posh style.
Lastly, for Italy, where she is Margherita Robbieretti, her avatar appears as a brunette wearing a floral sundress paired with a dainty gold chain.
Nigeria, China, India
For other country avatars like Nigeria, China, and India, her Caucasian features were modified to better match each regional look.
For Nigeria, she becomes Anara Robayo, wearing a green traditional dress paired with a headwrap, with her textured hair styled into neat braids.
For China's AI reimagined look, she wears a red silk dress, with her hair tied in a ribbon and styled into a sleek braid.
And for India, her avatar Miraag Rabi wears a gorgeous red saree, with a bindi and gajra tucked in her bun.
Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
