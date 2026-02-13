Margot Robbie channels Cathy Earnshaw in hauntingly romantic gossamer gown for Sydney premiere of Wuthering Heights

Robbie was joined on the red carpet by co-star Jacob Elordi, who cut a sharp figure in a double-breasted grey suit. Yet it was a subtle, scene-stealing detail that drew all eyes - a flash of gold as he revealed a glinting tooth for the cameras, mirroring Heathcliff’s distinctive gold tooth in the film. Also in attendance were Hailey Bieber , Welsh actor Taron Egerton, Succession star Sarah Snook, model and musician Sarah Ellen, and supermodel Gemma Ward, making the premiere a star-studded celebration of gothic romance and cinematic glamour.

It’s Wuthering Heights day! Emerald Fennell’s reimagined vision of Emily Brontë’s timeless novel hits theatres today, bringing windswept romance and gothic drama back to the big screen. The stars gathered at Sydney’s iconic State Theatre for the Australian premiere last night, where Margot Robbie delivered a hauntingly romantic fashion moment in a custom Ashi Studio Couture creation - impeccably styled, of course, by Andrew Mukamal.

Margot Robbie channelled her inner Cathy Earnshaw in a custom Ashi Studio rusted ecru gown, embodying the windswept melancholy of the Yorkshire moors. The design nodded to the intimacy and rigid romance of 18th-century corsetry, while its couture craftsmanship lent it a strikingly modern, editorial edge - a perfect fusion of period drama and contemporary elegance.

The fitted bodice, meticulously hand-painted to appear centuries old, mimicked aesthetic transformation with the passage of time - its delicate shading and exposed boning creating the illusion of an heirloom unearthed from another era. The hand-painted detailing lends the gown the feeling of a faded relic - like a veil of memory delicately preserved in fabric. It infuses the piece with depth, warmth and a quiet sense of history, creating the impression of something treasured and timeworn rather than newly made.

Structured yet ethereal, the corseted silhouette sculpts the waist before dissolving into artfully distressed tulle. Sheer, feather-light sleeves float softly off the shoulders, while the cascading skirt - layered in gossamer tulle - trails behind her with ghostly lightness. The subtle fraying and textural detailing lend the gown a windswept, lovelorn romance, perfectly in step with the gothic spirit of Wuthering Heights.

Muted makeup and soft, wavy tresses Finished with softly sculpted, Old Hollywood waves that cascaded over her shoulders and a delicate, vintage-inspired choker that framed her neckline with gothic elegance, Robbie’s look perfectly echoed the romantic melancholy of her gown. Her luminous, barely-there makeup - flushed cheeks, softly defined eyes and a muted rose lip - allowed the craftsmanship of the dress to remain centre stage while enhancing its ethereal mood.

Altogether, the effect felt less like a conventional red-carpet moment and more like Catherine Earnshaw stepping straight out of the windswept pages of Bronte’s novel - timeless yet cinematic, theatrical yet restrained.