Aishwarya Rai's all-black airport look is the coolest take on comfy athleisure, we love it: Watch video

Ever since the promotions of Mani Ratnam's much-anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan I began, the star cast of the film has been delighting fans with multiple appearances. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays the double role of Pazhuvoor queen Nandini and her deaf and mute mother Mandakini Devi, is also busy with the pre-release events of Ponniyin Selvan I. Recently, she attended an event to promote PS1 in Hyderabad and Mumbai. And today, the star is off to another location. The 48-year-old actor arrived at the airport in all-black attire and aced an effortless jet-set look. Her ensemble is the coolest take on comfy athleisure style statements, and you should definitely take notes.

Aishwarya Rai wears an all-black ensemble to catch a flight

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, the paparazzi clicked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arriving at the Mumbai airport to catch a flight out of the bay. The Ponniyin Selvan I actor embraced the all-black trend in an athleisure outfit for the occasion. Many paparazzi and fan accounts shared her pictures and videos from the airport. If you are looking for tips to upgrade your closet with airport-worthy comfy fits, Aishwarya's latest ensemble should be on your mood board. Check out her video below. (Also Read: Aishwarya Rai is a flawless beauty in red anarkali for PS1 pre-release event)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming to Aishwarya's airport look, it features a baggy sweatshirt and leggings set. While the sweatshirt comes in an oversized silhouette with full-length sleeves, drop shoulders, distressed hemline, front pockets, a hoodie on the back and a round neckline, the bottoms feature a sheer panel on the side and a bodycon fitting.

Aishwarya accessorised the all-black look with matching accessories, including a black baseball cap, a large black textured tote bag, lace-up black chunky sneakers, a sleek watch, black tinted sunglasses, and rings. Lastly, open tresses, pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, and minimal makeup rounded off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan I is set to hit theatres on September 30. Apart from Aishwarya Rai, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Jayaram. It is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}