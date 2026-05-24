Aishwarya Rai closes Cannes with a bang in the most stylish white tuxedo, feather boa, hair that has never looked better

Aishwarya Rai went camp but chic for her final look at the Cannes Film Festival. For the closing ceremony of the 79th edition of the international film festival, the Queen of Cannes chose the most stylish white look: a layered tuxedo with feathered details, a feather boa, and hair that has never looked better.

At the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai dazzled in a custom white tuxedo. (AP)

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Aishwarya attended the awards ceremony during the closing of the Cannes film festival in southern France. She was seen posing for photographers upon her arrival on the red carpet. Let's decode her all-white look:

Make it camp but chic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony during the 79th Cannes Film Festival. (AP)

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{{^usCountry}} While Aishwarya has worn several pristine white looks on the Cannes red carpet, this tuxedo has to be by far one of her best looks. The ensemble is a custom look created by Chinese designer Cheney Chan and styled by Indian celebrity stylist Mohit Rai and his team. According to the Instagram page Bollywood Women Closet, her jewels are from the UK-based Hassanzadeh Jewellery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Aishwarya has worn several pristine white looks on the Cannes red carpet, this tuxedo has to be by far one of her best looks. The ensemble is a custom look created by Chinese designer Cheney Chan and styled by Indian celebrity stylist Mohit Rai and his team. According to the Instagram page Bollywood Women Closet, her jewels are from the UK-based Hassanzadeh Jewellery. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Talking to Vogue, Cheney shared his vision behind Aishwarya's custom look and said, “To me, white is one of the most powerful colours I’ve seen on her (Aishwarya), taking it back to her legendary cinema looks in Taal, Mohabbatein and Devdas.” The details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking to Vogue, Cheney shared his vision behind Aishwarya's custom look and said, “To me, white is one of the most powerful colours I’ve seen on her (Aishwarya), taking it back to her legendary cinema looks in Taal, Mohabbatein and Devdas.” The details {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Cheney Chan ensemble features a blazer embellished with shimmering sequins and an ornate crystal-embellished button closure on the front. The jacket's notch lapels feature layers, and the exaggerated padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, lace trim on the cuffs, and a pinned-up detail at the hem round out the design. The cinched waist of the jacket adds more definition and accentuates Aishwarya's curves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cheney Chan ensemble features a blazer embellished with shimmering sequins and an ornate crystal-embellished button closure on the front. The jacket's notch lapels feature layers, and the exaggerated padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, lace trim on the cuffs, and a pinned-up detail at the hem round out the design. The cinched waist of the jacket adds more definition and accentuates Aishwarya's curves. {{/usCountry}}

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a white tuxedo look by Cheney Chan. (AP Photo/Scott A Garfitt)

The actor wore the blazer with a matching white bustier featuring a lace-embroidered detail that peaks out of the jacket, giving the ensemble a chic layered look, and flared pants embellished with silver sequins complete the outfit.

Lastly, a sustainable feathered boa and cat-ear shawl adds an unexpected detail to the tuxedo, shifting it away from classic tailoring and into more cinematic territory.

The makeup and the jewels

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For the accessories, Aishwarya and Mohit kept the styling simple to allow the white ensemble to be the star. They chose white peep-toe pumps and diamond-encrusted rings. for her burgundy-dyed hair, they left it loose in a side parting, styled with blowout waves that have never looked better.

Meanwhile, for the glam, Aish chose a dark plum lip shade with a glossy sheen, feathered brows, deep black winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, shimmery eye shadow, a hint of rouge on the cheeks, shimmering highlighter on the contours, and soft bronzer to give a finishing touch.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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