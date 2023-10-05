Aishwarya Rai mesmerizes fans with her stunning look in an exquisite black ensemble at L'Oreal event. All pics, videos

Aishwarya Rai is back in town after proving her fashion prowess with stunning looks and intimate outfits at the Paris Fashion Week. The gorgeous actress attended the L'Oreal event at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Wednesday night and left her fans swooning again with her mesmerising beauty. Aishwarya is definitely one of those actresses who are ageing like a fine wine. She may not be doing too many films at the moment, but Aishwarya makes sure to grab the limelight whenever she steps out. Apart from Aishwarya, many other B-town stars like Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Gauahar Khan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh attended the event. Scroll down to take some fashion notes from Aishwarya's jaw-dropping look. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai at L'Oreal Paris show during Paris Fashion Week sparkles and shines in gold gown; debuts blonde highlights )

Aishwarya Rai Stuns on Red Carpet in Black Ensemble

Aishwarya Rai mesmerizes fans in exquisite black ensemble at L'Oreal event. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ever since Aishwarya's pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media, her fans just cannot stop gushing over her. Her posts are getting tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers. While many love her look, some think her style is boring and that she should be more expressive with her looks. Let's take a look at her video.

Aishwarya graced the red carpet in a breathtaking black ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a long black gown with a scooped neckline, fitted bodice and a flared bottom adorned with intricate white floral embroidery at the borders. For a touch of extra glamour, she paired it with a long black overcoat featuring full, flared sleeves decorated with intricate white embroidery and embellishments at the borders. The white embroidered pattern at the bottom of her coat is a rich display of craftsmanship.

She kept her accessories minimal, styling her look with just a pair of statement earrings. For her glamorous make-up, she got decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara lashes, winged eyeliner, darkened eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of red lipstick. Her lush locks were styled into soft curls, left open at the side and cascading beautifully down her shoulders. With her undeniable beauty and graceful style, topped off with her charming smile, she stunned on the red carpet.

