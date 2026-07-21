Aishwarya Rai nails the CEO-core trend in embellished black pantsuit with Gucci bag, sleek straight hair and soft makeup

Aishwarya Rai has once again proved why classic monochrome dressing never goes out of style. The actor stepped out in an elegant all-black ensemble that blended sharp tailoring with luxurious accessories, serving a lesson in understated power dressing.

Aishwarya Rai shines in elegant black ensemble, mastering power dressing. (Instagram/@mohitrai)

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Celebrity fashion stylist Mohit Rai shared a series of pictures of the actor on Instagram with the caption, "Power dressing lessons by a true woman of substance," perfectly summing up Aishwarya's effortlessly chic appearance. Let’s decode her look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai named global brand ambassador for JW Marriott’s mindful luxury travel platform )

Decoding Aishwarya Rai's stunning all-black look

Aishwarya embraced a monochrome palette in a structured black blazer from Dhruv Kapoor. The tailored jacket featured intricate tonal embellishments scattered across the front, sleeves and shoulders, adding just the right amount of shimmer without overpowering the outfit.

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{{^usCountry}} Layered underneath was a black satin camisole with a plunging neckline that added a touch of femininity to the sharply tailored ensemble. She teamed it with matching relaxed-fit black trousers that skimmed the body beautifully, balancing the structured blazer with an effortless, fluid silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Layered underneath was a black satin camisole with a plunging neckline that added a touch of femininity to the sharply tailored ensemble. She teamed it with matching relaxed-fit black trousers that skimmed the body beautifully, balancing the structured blazer with an effortless, fluid silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

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Adding another layer of luxury, Aishwarya carried a textured black trench coat from Lovebirds Studio draped over one arm instead of wearing it. The quilted outerwear brought dimension to the monochrome outfit and made the overall styling feel more elevated and fashion-forward.

Luxury accessories complete the look

The actor complemented her all-black ensemble with carefully chosen designer accessories that enhanced the look without taking attention away from the outfit.

She carried a classic Gucci black leather tote featuring the brand's signature bamboo handles, one of the house's most iconic handbag designs. On her feet were sleek black pointed-toe boots from SaintG World, whose sharp silhouette subtly peeked out beneath the hem of her trousers and vintage-inspired spectacles from Viange Vintage, perfectly tied with the power-dressing theme.

Hair and makeup

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Staying true to her signature beauty aesthetic, Aishwarya wore her long, glossy tresses in a sleek, centre-parted hairstyle that fell effortlessly over her shoulders. Her makeup remained soft and radiant, featuring a flawless dewy base, softly sculpted cheeks, defined brows, subtle eye makeup with mascara and eyeliner, and a muted coral-pink lipstick that added a fresh pop of colour to the otherwise monochrome palette.

About Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai is an Indian actress best known for her work in Hindi and Tamil cinema. She won the Miss World title in 1994 and went on to become one of the most prominent and influential public figures in India. Over the course of her career, she has earned several honours for her performances, including two Filmfare Awards.

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