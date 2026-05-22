Aishwarya Rai picks her favourite all-black look to fly off to Cannes with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan: Outfit details

Ever since the Cannes Film Festival kicked off, people have been wondering when Cannes queen Aishwarya Rai will grace the red carpet. Some even guessed that this time she might be skipping the film festival altogether. However, putting all the rumours to rest, the actor flew off to the French Riviera last night.

Aishwarya Rai spotted at Mumbai airport.

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On May 21, Aishwarya was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, accompanied by her daughter, Aradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo took a late-night flight to Cannes. Their videos and pictures from the airport were shared on social media. Let's decode the actor's airport fit:

What did Aishwarya Rai wear to fly off to Cannes

Aishwarya Rai's Cannes red carpet looks always become the focal point for the film festival for desi fans. While they wait with bated breath for her red carpet look and which designer she will pick to dress her up for the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, she gave them a stylish airport appearance.

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{{^usCountry}} For the airport appearance, she chose her favourite all-black look this time, too. According to an Instagram page called Bollywood Women Closet, she’s wearing the blazer-and-pant combination by designer Dhruv Kapoor from his eponymous label's Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the airport appearance, she chose her favourite all-black look this time, too. According to an Instagram page called Bollywood Women Closet, she’s wearing the blazer-and-pant combination by designer Dhruv Kapoor from his eponymous label's Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The set features a black blazer decked with shimmering black floral beaded embroidery, notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, front button closure, and a tailored fit. She styled it with a black satin blouse, which she wore underneath the jacket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The set features a black blazer decked with shimmering black floral beaded embroidery, notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, front button closure, and a tailored fit. She styled it with a black satin blouse, which she wore underneath the jacket. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the pants come with a mid-rise waist, a flowy silhouette, and a tapered fit. She completed the look with a Diana Bag and Signoria Boots from the luxury fashion house, Gucci. The black coat she’s holding on her arm is from Lovebirds Studio. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, who has worked with other Bollywood stars, dressed Aishwarya for the airport.

How did the internet react?

Instagram users took to the comments section to share their excitement over Aishwarya's return to Cannes. One fan commented, “The queen has arrived.” Someone else wrote, “She’s so beautiful, and she’s a perfect representative of India.” Another user commented, “She is so perfect it hurts.”

A fan remarked, “Finally! She is back.” Another wrote, “I think that the whole world is waiting for you, Aishwarya. We’re all different from different countries, nationalities, cultures, and religions, but we are all united by a great love for you, Aishwarya.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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