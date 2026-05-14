Aishwarya Rai's yellow saree for Devdas premiere in 2002 crowned most iconic Cannes look by Alia Bhatt: 'Her face...'

As the 79th Cannes Film Festival unfolds, the buzz has been stolen not just by today's stars, but by a ghost of glamour past. Following Alia Bhatt’s declaration to British Vogue that Aishwarya Rai’s 2002 debut remains the most 'iconic' look in the festival's history, the world is once again looking back at the moment Bollywood truly arrived on the global stage. Also read | When Aishwarya Rai walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival with Shah Rukh Khan 20 years ago

Aishwarya Rai's stunning yellow saree is Alia Bhatt's favoutite Cannes Film Festival look of all time. (AFP)

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Ahead of walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2026 on May 13, actor Alia Bhatt gave an interview to British Vogue. Alia said, “A Cannes look that actually goes down in my memory as absolutely iconic would have to be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Devdas premiere. The beautiful saree that she wore and just her face, it was iconic.”

Aishwarya Rai's iconic Cannes saree

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{{^usCountry}} It was May 2002. The occasion was the world premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Devdas. But before the first frame of the film ever flickered on the screen, Aishwarya Rai — accompanied by co-star Shah Rukh Khan and the director — had already made history. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was May 2002. The occasion was the world premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Devdas. But before the first frame of the film ever flickered on the screen, Aishwarya Rai — accompanied by co-star Shah Rukh Khan and the director — had already made history. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Designed by Neeta Lulla, Aishwarya’s saree was a masterclass in traditional Indian opulence. Eschewing the western gowns that usually dominate the French Riviera, the actor chose a vibrant, mustard-yellow Kanjeevaram saree. Her rich, silken drape featured intricate gold zari work along the borders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Designed by Neeta Lulla, Aishwarya’s saree was a masterclass in traditional Indian opulence. Eschewing the western gowns that usually dominate the French Riviera, the actor chose a vibrant, mustard-yellow Kanjeevaram saree. Her rich, silken drape featured intricate gold zari work along the borders. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aishwarya was adorned in heavy, traditional gold sets — a stacked necklace, matching jhumkas, and a forearm full of bangles that caught every flashbulb. In a move that felt scripted for a movie itself, Aishwarya, with Shah Rukh and Sanjay, arrived not in a sleek limousine but in a blue-and-gold horse-drawn carriage, immediately signalling that Indian royalty had landed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aishwarya was adorned in heavy, traditional gold sets — a stacked necklace, matching jhumkas, and a forearm full of bangles that caught every flashbulb. In a move that felt scripted for a movie itself, Aishwarya, with Shah Rukh and Sanjay, arrived not in a sleek limousine but in a blue-and-gold horse-drawn carriage, immediately signalling that Indian royalty had landed. {{/usCountry}}

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Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Leela Bhansali walked the red carpet at Cannes 2002. (File Photo/ AFP)

Aishwarya's Cannes saree was a watershed moment

For many in the west, this was the first time Bollywood wasn't just a distant industry, but a formidable force of beauty and cinematic scale. While Aishwarya was already a Miss World, this red carpet transformed her into a global obsession. As Alia noted, "Just her face... it was iconic." That day, the international press didn't just see an Indian actor; they saw the woman frequently dubbed 'the most beautiful in the world', cementing her over 20-year reign as the face of L'Oréal Paris at the festival.

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At the time, Indian actors often felt pressured to conform to Western fashion standards to fit in at European festivals. Aishwarya’s choice to wear a saree was a defiant, proud celebration of Indian heritage. She didn't just attend Cannes; she brought India to Cannes.

Two decades later, Aishwarya's yellow saree look serves as the blueprint for every Indian star who walks the red carpet, from Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt. As the sun sets over the Palais des Festivals tonight, the image of Aishwarya Rai stepping out of that carriage in 2002 remains the gold standard — literally and figuratively — for the intersection of Bollywood and the world.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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