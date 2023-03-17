Alanna Panday ditches traditional red in ivory chikankari lehenga to tie the knot with Ivor McCray

Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday, married last evening at a dreamy wedding in Mumbai. Alanna tied the knot with her longtime partner Ivor McCray in a grand ceremony attended by close friends and family members. The couple chose to mix two traditions by opting for a white wedding (they wore ivory ensembles and the wedding decor was also white-themed) and following all the Indian traditions. But Alanna's outfit for the special day won hearts online. She ditched the traditional red and wore a white chikankari and sequinned lehenga set for her wedding. Keep scrolling as we give you all the details about her wedding look.

Alanna Panday ditches traditional red for her wedding and wears an ivory chikankari lehenga. (Instagram)

Alanna Panday wears white for her wedding

On Thursday, Alanna Panday tied the knot with her longtime partner Ivor McCray in a dreamy and intimate wedding ceremony. The couple chose a white-themed ceremony attended by close friends and family, including cousin Ananya Panday. Alanna's wedding lehenga became the highlight of the occasion as she opted for the non-traditional route. She wore a white chikankari lehenga that took inspiration from summer and spring hues. Ivor complemented his wife in a simple ivory sherwani, dupatta, matching saafa, a sleek watch, and a gold turban ornament. Check out inside pictures and videos from the ceremony.

Alanna's white wedding lehenga features a blouse, a lehenga skirt, a dupatta, and a veil. While the choli features full-length sleeves, a plunging neckline, a beaded tassel embroidered curved hemline, intricate chikankari embroidery, sequin embellishments, tassel lace-work on the sleeves and a fitted bust, the lehenga has layered A-line ghera, detailed Chikankari and sequin work and a high-rise waist.

Alanna styled the wedding look with an embroidered net dupatta - placed on the shoulder - and a matching chiffon veil - placed on her head. She opted for a diamond choker necklace, matching earrings, and a mang tika to accessorise the wedding lehenga.

In the end, Alanna chose centre-parted open locks styled with curls, nude lip shade, heavy mascara on the lashes, minimal eye shadow, blushed cheekbones, dewy base, darkened brows, and a hint of highlighter to complete the glam picks.

What do you think of her wedding ensemble?