Alaya F in stylish crochet bikini 'got all the stomach pics before the pizza arrived'. See her sizzling beach-ready pics

Summer is almost here, which means beaches, lounging outside on a windy summer day, drinking icy-cool drinks and chilling by the sea or pool in a bikini or swimsuit. And it seems, for one Bollywood actor, the hot season vibes have already begun. We are talking about Alaya F. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a photoshoot of herself dressed in a stylish crochet bikini set while serving glamorous poses for the camera. Keep scrolling as we give you a download of Alaya's beach-ready look.

Alay F is ready for beach girl summer

On Monday, Alaya took to Instagram to drop pictures of herself on Instagram with the caption, "Got all the stomach pics before the pizza arrived." The photoshoot shows Alaya posing on a table by the pool while flaunting her toned abs and stylish bikini set. The star looked ready for the summer season and a beach holiday in the multi-coloured swimsuit, perfect for glamming up your vacation wardrobe. Check out Alaya's photoshoot below and see how she styled the bikini to steal tips for your next beach getaway.

Alaya's crocket bikini comes in greyish blue, burnt orange, peach, and white hues. The bikini top features thin straps, a knit design on the trims, a conical-shaped bust design, a plunging neckline to flaunt her décolletage, and a short midriff-baring hem length. She wore the top with a matching bikini bottom with high-rise leg cuts and a waistline.

Alaya teamed the bikini set with minimal gold jewellery, including dainty hoop earrings, stacked sleek bracelets, and a statement ring. In the end, Alaya chose subtle eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, pink lip shade, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, and a dewy base for the glam picks. Open centre-parted silky tresses and a black full-sleeved shrug with an open front gave the finishing touch.

Alaya F drops sizzling pictures in a bikini. (Instagram)

Alaya's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Saba Ali Khan dropped fire, heart and evil-eye emoticons. A fan commented, "Love the bikini." Another wrote, "Hottie." A follower remarked, "Too beautiful." Some even posted fire emojis to compliment Alaya.

Meanwhile, Alaya was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, starring newcomer Karan Mehta. The film premiered at the Marrakech Film Festival. She made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020 alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.