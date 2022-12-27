Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Alaya F radiates elegance in nude cut-out dress and classic minimal makeup for new photoshoot: Check out snippets

Alaya F radiates elegance in nude cut-out dress and classic minimal makeup for new photoshoot: Check out snippets

Alaya F dropped pictures from a new photoshoot dressed in a nude-coloured cut-out dress styled with classic minimal makeup. She radiated elegance in the ensemble. Check out the photos inside.

Alaya F radiates elegance in nude cut-out dress and classic minimal makeup. (Instagram)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Alaya F may be a few films old in the industry, but she has already made a mark with her on-screen appearances. The Freddy actor's sartorial choices have also garnered much attention among her fans and added her to many best-dressed celebrity lists. Alaya's style is all about embracing classic elegance, and she includes the statement in all her outfit picks for attending various events or casual outings. Case in point: Alaya's latest photoshoot in a nude cut-out mini dress styled with minimal makeup. Keep scrolling to check it out. (Also Read | Freddy actor Alaya F's little black dress with long leather jacket and platform heels is must-have Christmas party look)

Alaya F stuns in a cut-out mini dress

On Monday, Alaya F delighted her fans by dropping pictures from a recent photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, "Soch ke batati hoon [thinking emoji]." Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai styled Alaya in the nude-coloured ensemble from the shelves of the designer clothing label Mannat Gupta. She styled it with minimal accessories and makeup. Alaya's fans loved the style moment and dropped several comments praising the star. See the post below.

Regarding the design element, Alaya's sleeveless nude-coloured dress features a halter neckline, ribbon tie closure on the back, a cut-out on the waist exposing her toned midriff, gathered details, a fitted bust, asymmetrical mini-length hemline and a wrapover skirt. Lastly, the figure-skimming silhouette accentuated Alaya's svelte frame.

In the end, Alaya chose statement gold rings, hoop earrings and matching embellished strappy pumps with killer high heels to accessorise the nude mini dress. For the glam picks, she went with a centre-parted messy ponytail, nude mauve lip shade, subtle eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing skin, rouged cheeks and a hint of highlighter.

Meanwhile, Alaya F was last seen in the psychological thriller Freddy with Kartik Aaryan. The film was released on Disney + Hotstar. Alaya will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. It will release in cinemas on February 3, 2023.

alaya f mini dress bollywood fashion lifestyle + 2 more
