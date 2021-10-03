Alaya Furniturewalla, in an orange bikini, will make your Sunday better

Alaya Furniturewalla is chilling like a diva in Maldives. The actor recently took off to the stunning holiday location, and the pictures coming out on her Instagram are just amazing. Alaya is on a spree of dropping envy-inducing pictures of herself on her Instagram profile and they are making her Instagram family drool like anything. On Sunday, she made our weekend better with a fresh set of pictures where she can be seen sporting an orange bikini.

In the pictures, Alaya can be seen posing in a swimming pool with a floating breakfast basket. For the Sunday photoshoot, Alaya chose an orange bikini and looked absolutely stunning in it. Styled by Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar, Alaya left her tresses free for the day in the pool and accessorised her look with silver neck chains.

Take a look at her pictures here:

In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen showing off her curves as she posed amidst the blue swimming pool, while in another picture, she can be seen engrossed at her breakfast. Alaya has been making her Instagram family swoon with her pictures, for the last few days.

On Saturday, Alaya chose bold animal prints for her fashion photoshoot. In an animal printed bikini and a shrug, Alaya was seen posing like a queen with tinted shares and statement earrings.

Here’s a snippet of when Alaya dressed up in bathrobes and posed like a diva in between a swanky bathroom. She left her tresses free and posed for the cameras.

Alaya is really happy to be in Maldives and the pictures are proof. She dressed up in a white bikini and threw in a white shrug and posed by the sea. “In case you can’t tell from the photo, I’m really happy to be here,” she captioned the pictures.

Alaya’s fashionable pictures all the way from Maldives are setting major goals for us on how to how when in vacation. We’re taking notes, Alaya.

