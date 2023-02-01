Alia Bhatt blooms with grace in floral knit cardigan and mini skirt as she attends event with Varun Dhawan. All pics

Actor Alia Bhatt recently attended an event in Mumbai with Varun Dhawan. The paparazzi clicked the two stars at the occasion and shared the snippets on social media. Fans loved Alia's sartorial pick for the outing - a floral knit cardigan and a mini skirt set. The star bloomed with grace in the ensemble, which could be a great addition to your fall wardrobe. Keep scrolling to read our download on her outfit and see all the pictures from the occasion. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt's cute smile and no-fuss look in all-black comfy casuals gets love from fans)

Alia Bhatt spread floral bliss in Oscar de la Renta outfit

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt and her stylist Lakshmi Lehr chose an Oscar de la Renta ensemble - a cardigan and mini skirt set - for the star to wear at an event in Mumbai. They also shared pictures of the look in the floral knit attire on Instagram, with the caption, "Bloom with grace." Varun Dhawan also attended the event, dressed in a brown V-neck tee, dark brown corduroy jacket, dark blue denim jeans, and grey suede boots. Soon, their photos started doing rounds on social media, and Alia's elegant avatar got love from her fans.

Regarding the design elements, Alia's coordinated outfit features a cardigan with a V neckline, drooping shoulders, full-length sleeves, ribbed design, pink-white and green floral patterns on a light blue backdrop, front button closures, loose silhouette, and longer hem length.

Alia kept the last few buttons of the cardigan open to show the mini skirt she teamed with the blouse. It features a ribbed high-rise waistline, a mini-length hem, a ribbed design and matching floral patterns.

Alia accessorised the outfit with minimal accessories, including stacked gold bracelets, clear strap high heels, and statement rings. For the glam picks, she chose centre-parted open wavy locks, nude pink lip shade, light mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, subtle pink blush on cheekbones, dewy skin, and contouring.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has several projects lined up in the future. She will make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.