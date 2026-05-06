Alia Bhatt glows in 4.5 lakh butter yellow look that screams summer sparkle. See all the glam pics

Alia Bhatt is here to serve fresh summer fashion inspiration. The 33-year-old actor knows exactly how to turn heads with her style, whether it’s a red carpet gown or a dreamy saree – her latest look was no exception as she rocked a stunning butter yellow co-ord set. Let’s decode her outfit and take some style notes. (Also read: Alia Bhatt nails grunge-meets-glam in new cover shoot, flaunts 4 statement looks from bold jackets to playful corsets )

Alia Bhatt dazzles in stunning yellow ensemble

Alia Bhatt dazzles in a butter yellow co-ord set featuring a crystal-adorned corset top and matching skirt. (Instagram/@priyankarkapadia)

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Celebrity fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures of Alia, captioning the post, “Summer sparkle.” And true to the caption, Alia’s look was all things radiant and eye-catching.

For the appearance, the actor slipped into a butter yellow ensemble featuring a strapless corset top intricately adorned with crystals and faceted beads. Each embellishment was hand-assembled onto a fine mesh, creating a seamless crystalline lattice that shimmered beautifully under the light. She paired the statement top with a matching mid-length skirt, nailing the monochrome trend with effortless elegance.

How much her outfit cost

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{{^usCountry}} If you loved Alia’s outfit and are curious about its price, we’ve got you covered. Her stunning ensemble is from the shelves of Chorus. The skirt comes with a price tag of ₹2,98,800, while the corset top is priced at ₹1,70,800, taking the total cost of her look to a whopping ₹4,69,600. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you loved Alia’s outfit and are curious about its price, we’ve got you covered. Her stunning ensemble is from the shelves of Chorus. The skirt comes with a price tag of ₹2,98,800, while the corset top is priced at ₹1,70,800, taking the total cost of her look to a whopping ₹4,69,600. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alia accessorised her look with heart-shaped diamond earrings and a stylish pearl clutch from Cult Gaia. For her glam, she went for a radiant makeup look featuring shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and lots of highlighter, paired with glossy nude lips. With her luscious tresses left open in a middle parting, she looked absolutely glamorous. On the work front {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia accessorised her look with heart-shaped diamond earrings and a stylish pearl clutch from Cult Gaia. For her glam, she went for a radiant makeup look featuring shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and lots of highlighter, paired with glossy nude lips. With her luscious tresses left open in a middle parting, she looked absolutely glamorous. On the work front {{/usCountry}}

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On the work front, Alia will next be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War, which also features her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.

She will also star in YRF’s upcoming spy thriller Alpha, opposite Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Part of the YRF Spy Universe created by producer Aditya Chopra, the film is an action-packed thriller and marks India’s first female-led action franchise. In the film, Alia and Sharvari join forces to take on their formidable enemy, Bobby Deol, in an intense and high-octane showdown.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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