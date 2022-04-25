Alia Bhatt in mini dress and minimal make-up proves keeping it simple is the new cool: See pics, video

Actor Alia Bhatt surely knows how to keep things simple and trendy. The Brahmastra actor's sartorial choices are all about minimal aesthetics with a hint of chic glamour. Her off-duty wardrobe is full of envy-worthy pieces that deserve a place in your bookmarks. Additionally, Alia, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor, can turn up to any occasion in an impactful look and slay it with her effortless style. Her latest outing last night is proof of the same. The star stepped out in the bay dressed in a metallic blue mini dress teamed with minimal glam picks and showed that simple is the new cool.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday night, paparazzi clicked Alia outside a studio post her shoot. The actor's pictures and videos from the set showed her posing outside the car and smiling for the cameras. She chose a simple metallic blue shirt dress for the occasion and teamed it with minimal styling. Scroll ahead to take a look. (Also Read: Loved Alia Bhatt's new-bride look in blush pink floral kurta? It is worth ₹18k)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia's dress comes replete with animal print done in a white shade on a metallic blue backdrop. It also features a round neckline, droopy half sleeves, ill-fitted torso, pleated details, and a bodycon skirt. Additionally, the short hem length of the ensemble flaunted Alia's long legs.

Paparazzi click Alia Bhatt as she steps out after a shoot. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia teamed the metallic blue mini dress with minimal accessories, including white slip-on sandals with faux fur straps. She tied her tresses in a sleek middle-parted low bun, and for the glam picks, Alia chose glossy blush pink lip shade, glowing skin, mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner and blushed cheeks.

Alia Bhatt styles her mini dress with minimal make-up. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt resumed her work schedule, and for all the outings, she has made appearances in effortless and elegant silhouettes. Alia's style as a new bride proves that keeping things simple can also be the new cool.

Meanwhile, Alia tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, after dating for five years. The couple's close friends and family members attended the intimate wedding bash. The two even have a film together - Brahmastra - scheduled to release on September 9, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON