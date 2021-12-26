Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Alia Bhatt in nude backless silk Anarkali is glam wedding guest style
fashion

Alia Bhatt in nude backless silk Anarkali is glam wedding guest style

Alia Bhatt's wedding-ready style in a nude backless silk Anarkali is glam ethnic fashion inspiration and we can't stop swooning over these viral pictures
Alia Bhatt in nude backless silk Anarkali is glam wedding guest style (Instagram/manishmalhotraworld)
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 01:53 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

The promotions of SS Rajamouli's RRR have been a treat to fashion sore eyes this winter and we have lead actor Alia Bhatt to thank for it as she has been slaying the sartorial game with one ravishing look after another, be it in brocade suits, Kanchipuram silk sarees or kalidars. Recently, the diva stepped out in a nude backless silk Anarkali which is glam wedding guest style inspo.

Her wedding-ready style in the nude backless silk Anarkali is glam ethnic fashion inspiration and we can't stop swooning over the viral pictures that have been flooding the Internet from her latest photoshoot. The pictures feature the Bollywood star donning a vintage nude-toned Anarkali kurti that came with full sleeves that buttoned wrist-down and sported a plunge neckline to add to the oomph factor.

The ankle-length Anarkali kurta was fitted at the bodice with a zip closure at the back and extended into pleats, waist down, while strap details outlined the backless silhouette. It was teamed with a pair of matching churidaar pants.

Alia layered the look with a sheer nude dupatta that had a golden lace running along the borders. Pulling back her silky tresses into a low ponytail hairstyle, Alia flaunted a pair of statement jhumkis from Curio Cottage to ace the ethnic vibe and accessorised her look further with a stack of finger rings from Amrapali Jewels.

She completed her attire with a pair of metallic Kohlapuri heels from Eridani. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Alia amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, coral eyeshadow tint and filled-in eyebrows.

The ensemble is credited to Indian luxury designer Manish Malhotra’s eponymous label that boasts of bringing inimitable aesthetics to costume design and redefining fashion. Alia Bhatt was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel.

