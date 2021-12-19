Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Alia Bhatt is feeling the Christmas spirit in crop jacket and mini skirt for Brahmastra promotions: All pics
fashion

Alia Bhatt is feeling the Christmas spirit in crop jacket and mini skirt for Brahmastra promotions: All pics

Alia Bhatt's Christmas came early as she stuns in a shimmery crop jacket and mini skirt for promoting Brahmastra with her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. She chose minimal styling for the look.
Alia Bhatt is feeling the Christmas spirit in crop jacket and mini skirt for Brahmastra promotions: All pics
Published on Dec 19, 2021 09:50 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Alia Bhatt is on the ninth sky after her much-anticipated film Brahmastra's motion poster was released to the world. Her chemistry with co-star and boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, at the launch made several headlines. And now, she is making style statements too for the film's promotions wearing a shimmery jacket and mini skirt.

Christmas came early for Alia Bhatt as she channelled the festive spirit in a chic ensemble fit for the upcoming holiday season and the accompanying parties. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania took to her Instagram page to share several photos of Alia on Sunday, December 19. "Beauty on duty! Shine on Alia Bhatt," she captioned the post.

The star wore a trendy crop jacket and mini skirt for promoting Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. The ensemble is by designer Aniket Satam. Take a look at Alia's pictures and be prepared to be stunned.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Celebs who made yoga cool in 2021

Alia's jacket comes with a front zipper, gathered and ribbed hemline and cuffs, and billowy long sleeves. The purple, blue and turquoise sequins adorned on the cropped fit added the festive spirit to her promotional look.

Alia Bhatt in a shimmery jacket and mini leather skirt. 
Top Mobile Deals

Alia teamed the cropped jacket with a fitted shiny blue mini skirt in faux leather. It features a zipper on the front and a silhouette accentuating the actor's statuesque frame. A pair of sheer black stockings rounded off the ensemble.

Alia Bhatt went for minimal styling with her outfit. 

Alia accessorised her shimmery outfit with metallic strappy peep-toe sandals and statement gold rings. Her tresses tied in a sleeked-back ponytail rounded off the hairdo. Subtle eye shadow, nude lip shade, mascara-clad lashes, blushed skin and shiny contour completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, apart from Brahmastra, Alia has SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar-directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and her home-project Darlings. On the personal front, she and Ranbir have been in a relationship since 2017.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt brahmastra
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP