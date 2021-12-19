Alia Bhatt is feeling the Christmas spirit in crop jacket and mini skirt for Brahmastra promotions: All pics

Actor Alia Bhatt is on the ninth sky after her much-anticipated film Brahmastra's motion poster was released to the world. Her chemistry with co-star and boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, at the launch made several headlines. And now, she is making style statements too for the film's promotions wearing a shimmery jacket and mini skirt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Christmas came early for Alia Bhatt as she channelled the festive spirit in a chic ensemble fit for the upcoming holiday season and the accompanying parties. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania took to her Instagram page to share several photos of Alia on Sunday, December 19. "Beauty on duty! Shine on Alia Bhatt," she captioned the post.

The star wore a trendy crop jacket and mini skirt for promoting Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. The ensemble is by designer Aniket Satam. Take a look at Alia's pictures and be prepared to be stunned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Celebs who made yoga cool in 2021

Alia's jacket comes with a front zipper, gathered and ribbed hemline and cuffs, and billowy long sleeves. The purple, blue and turquoise sequins adorned on the cropped fit added the festive spirit to her promotional look.

Alia Bhatt in a shimmery jacket and mini leather skirt.

Alia teamed the cropped jacket with a fitted shiny blue mini skirt in faux leather. It features a zipper on the front and a silhouette accentuating the actor's statuesque frame. A pair of sheer black stockings rounded off the ensemble.

Alia Bhatt went for minimal styling with her outfit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia accessorised her shimmery outfit with metallic strappy peep-toe sandals and statement gold rings. Her tresses tied in a sleeked-back ponytail rounded off the hairdo. Subtle eye shadow, nude lip shade, mascara-clad lashes, blushed skin and shiny contour completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, apart from Brahmastra, Alia has SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar-directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and her home-project Darlings. On the personal front, she and Ranbir have been in a relationship since 2017.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter