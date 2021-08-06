Alia Bhatt makes casual weekend look bold, fashionable in marigold organza cape

Wear it in pastels or maximalist prints, capes are an unquestionably chic alternative to the average wool coat and with their powerful, alluring and a little mysterious style, they seemed to win over Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt too. The latest in her wardrobe is a marigold organza cape that is enough to make casual weekend look bold and fashion-forward and make heads turn even when you don’t want to come out of your comfortable tank top and shorts.

A picture currently going viral on social media shows the diva slaying a look that works for both day and night. The picture features the actor donning a body-hugging white top that came with a lacey deep-neckline.

It was teamed with a pair of blue hot pants and layered with the marigold organza cape that exuded a touch of 19th-century romance and added a dose of glamour to the average weekend look. The beige-base cape came with multicoloured floral prints and ended just above Alia’s ankles.

Completing her attire with a pair of brown leather flats, Alia pulled back her sleek silky tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to ace the comfy vibe. She accessorised her look with a set of bracelets and a pair of funky earrings.

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Alia amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks that matched her eye shadow tint, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Flashing her million dollar smile for the camera, Alia set the Internet on fire.

The cape is credited to Indian fashion designer Anushree Brahmbhatt’s eponymous clothing brand, Label Anushree, which boasts of contemporary clothing with Indian aesthetic and easy separates with ‘print on print’ details and hand weaves. Alia Bhatt was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel.

