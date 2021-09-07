Alia Bhatt's one-shoulder crop top teamed with shorts is super affordable at 1.5k

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been raising the bar high around street-style dressing with her several off-duty looks in the past. The actor feels at home in comfy tops, denim pants or shorts, be it on a holiday or enjoying a day out in Mumbai. Moreover, her wardrobe is home to some trendiest and affordable fits that will easily ramp up your collection. If you are interested, her latest day-out look should be your inspiration.

Recently, Alia was snapped in Mumbai in a one-shoulder crop top in a bright orange shade teamed with light blue shorts and chunky sneakers. The highlight of her look was the trendy tank top, and it comes at an affordable price, but more on that later.

Alia's look reminds us of summer days spent catching up with girlfriends and sipping cocktails under the balmy sun. Her top is from the clothing label Summer Somewhere, and the shoes are from Melissa.

Take a look at the photos:

Alia Bhatt in a cropped tank top and shorts. (Dilnaz Malegamwalla)

Alia's one-shoulder bright orange top featured ribbed details and a cropped hemline. She wore the top with high-waisted acid-washed denim shorts that came with distressed details and a frayed hemline.

The 28-year-old actor teamed the uber-cool look with chunky platform lace-up sneakers. The white shoes added a streetwear element to her ensemble. She rounded it off with tiny gold hoop earrings, sleeked back high ponytail and a white face mask to keep herself safe during the pandemic.

Alia Bhatt in a cropped tank top and shorts. (Dilnaz Malegamwalla)

Keen on including Alia's one-shoulder top and chunky kicks in your wardrobe? Well, we have the price details. The cropped tank top is available on the Summer Somewhere website for ₹1,590. On the other hand, the kicks are worth ₹9,999.

Alia Bhatt's tank top. (summersomewhereshop.com)

Alia Bhatt's sneakers. (melissaindia.com)

On the professional front, Alia has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR, Darlings with Shefali Shah, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan.

