Alia Bhatt promotes RRR in timeless Kanjeevaram saree and sleeveless blouse: All pics inside

Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to entertain the masses with the much-anticipated SS Rajamouli film RRR starring Ram Charan, NTR Jr and Ajay Devgn. The star reached Chennai to promote the film and took to Instagram to share her traditional look for the occasion. She draped herself in a beauteous Kanjeevaram saree for the event, and needless to say, looked stunning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia chose a gorgeous green Kanjeevaram silk saree for the promotional event and shared pictures of herself wearing it on her Instagram. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled Alia's traditional look. The star posted the photos of her look on her official page with a peacock emoji.

Kanjeevaram sarees hold a timeless charm, and Alia added her personal fun, vibrant and flirty style to this sartorial choice. Keep scrolling to find out how the star wore the six yards and take notes from her for your next intimate wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt's red floral saree for an ad with Ranbir Kapoor costs ₹27k

Alia's Kanjeevaram saree comes in a soothing light green shade. The eternal six yards features gold embroidery all over the pallu and the drape. The star teamed her elegant ensemble with a matching sleeveless blouse in the same green hue.

Alia, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, often lets her six-yard drape take centre stage with fuss-free styling and minimal jewellery, and she did the same with this look. The star accessorised the six yards with statement gold jhumkis featuring white pearls and two statement rings.

Alia tied her tresses in a centre-parted sleek bun decorated with a white gajra to add a whimsical touch to the traditional look.

In the end, white-painted nails, dainty black bindi, kohl-adorned eyes, mascara-laden lashes, bright pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and subtle eye shadow rounded off the glam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, RRR is set to release on January 7, 2022. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in supporting roles. Apart from RRR, Alia also has several other films in the pipeline. She has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter