Alia Bhatt keeps it strong with shoulder opening yoga pose, read all about it here

Are you suffering from stiff shoulders or want to align your back? Well, worry not because Alia Bhatt's latest yoga routine will help you achieve all of this and more. The actor, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor, keeps herself fit and healthy with regular yoga sessions. She began her week by practising a shoulder opening yoga exercise called Extended Puppy Pose or the Uttana Shishosana at her home. We are inspired!

Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka took to Instagram to share pictures of Alia practising the Extended Puppy Pose or the Uttana Shishosana using a yoga wheel. She revealed that this asana is great for opening up the shoulders and the heart. Alia nailed the pose perfectly, and we love it.

Anshuka captioned Alia's photos, "Alia Bhatt keeping it strong and aligned in an extended puppy pose using the yoga wheel, opening up the shoulders and the heart. My personal favourite shoulder opener is this variation of the puppy pose, I feel like it's the deepest yet to get into on the mat. #shoulderopener #yogawheel #uttanashishosana #yogamumbai #mumbaiyoga #puppypose #aliabhatt #anshukayoga."

The yoga pose shows Alia placing the front part of her body completely on the yoga mat and raising the back with the help of the yoga wheel. She chose a grey tank top, blue tights and a sleek bun to round off the workout look.

Extended Puppy Pose or Uttana Shishosana Benefits:

Uttana Shishosana helps stretch and release tension in the spine, shoulders, upper back, arms, neck and abdominal muscles. This pose involves a slight elevation with the heart just higher than the head. It fosters a sense of calmness in the body, relieving stress and anxiety.

So, are you pumped up for a Monday workout?

Meanwhile, Alia has several films in the pipeline, including RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings and Brahmastra, in which she co-stars with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

