Alia Bhatt serves wedding guest fashion goals in 3 elegant ethnic looks at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding: See pics

When it comes to festive dressing, Alia Bhatt rarely misses. The actor turned heads at her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's wedding celebrations in three distinct ethnic ensembles, each perfect for a different wedding function. From an intricately embroidered black saree to a contemporary purple drape and a timeless blue saree, Alia delivered a masterclass in understated elegance. (Also read: ₹6.5 lakh">Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's reception look is every modern bride's dream; her stunning Gaurav Gupta lehenga costs ₹6.5 lakh )

Alia Bhatt's stunning black ajrakh saree

Alia Bhatt dazzles in three stunning ethnic ensembles at best friend's wedding. (Instagram/@puneetbsaini)

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For one of the wedding celebrations, Alia embraced maximalist craftsmanship in a black ajrakh saree adorned with intricate multicoloured floral embroidery, mirror work and ornate borders. The rich detailing gave the ensemble a regal appeal while maintaining a sophisticated aesthetic.

She paired the saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and identical embroidery, creating a striking monochrome look. Accessories included oversized oxidised jhumkas, a traditional maang tikka, stacked bangles and a beautifully embellished potli bag that complemented the outfit perfectly. With sleek centre-parted hair tucked behind her ears and soft, glowing makeup, Alia let the craftsmanship speak for itself.

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A contemporary take on festive dressing

{{^usCountry}} For another celebration, Alia swapped traditional silhouettes for a fashion-forward draped ensemble in a vibrant shade of purple. She wore a structured strapless corset-style blouse featuring front loop detailing, paired with a richly printed silk drape styled like a saree skirt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For another celebration, Alia swapped traditional silhouettes for a fashion-forward draped ensemble in a vibrant shade of purple. She wore a structured strapless corset-style blouse featuring front loop detailing, paired with a richly printed silk drape styled like a saree skirt. {{/usCountry}}

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The modern silhouette blended contemporary tailoring with traditional textiles, making it ideal for cocktail parties or pre-wedding celebrations. She accessorised the look with a sparkling diamond choker, statement earrings, rings and a sleek bun, while keeping her makeup fresh with softly defined eyes and nude lips.

Timeless elegance in a blue tissue saree

Proving that classic styles never go out of fashion, Alia also wore a muted blue tissue saree accentuated with delicate gold embroidery and an embellished border. The lightweight drape exuded effortless grace, making it a perfect pick for an intimate wedding ceremony.

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She teamed it with a sleeveless halter-neck blouse featuring an embroidered high neckline and a chic keyhole cut-out that added a contemporary twist to the traditional ensemble. Antique earrings, a pearl maang tikka, stacked bangles and neatly tied-back hair completed the look. Her radiant skin, soft blush and nude-toned lips enhanced the outfit's understated charm without overpowering it.

Whether you're attending a sangeet, cocktail party or wedding ceremony, Alia's three festive looks offer inspiration for every occasion.