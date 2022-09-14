Alia Bhatt steps out in comfy long dress, nails pregnancy fashion. Pics inside

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Brahmastra. Alia, who acted as Ranbir Kapoor – the protagonist’s love interest in the multi-starrer film, is garnering praises all over the world. Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the first part of the announced trilogy, which released on September 9. Brahmastra is special for Alia for multiple reasons. The actor, who had spoked about her crush on Ranbir Kapoor a lot of times before, finally fell in love with Ranbir on the sets of Brahmastra. The couple got married in an intimate affair in April this year. Alia and Ranbir are expecting their first child together.

Alia, since her pregnancy announcement on Instagram with a super adorable picture of herself with husband Ranbir Kapoor looking at an ultrasound, has been nailing pregnancy fashion like a pro. Alia, from decking up in stunning ethnic ensembles with ‘Baby on board’ on the back to showing us how to keep it comfy and stylish in maternity dresses, has been owning the pregnancy fashion game. Alia, a day back, was spotted in Bandra by paparazzi. The actor posed for the pictures as she smiled with all her heart. For the night out in the midweek, Alia chose to deck up in a comfortable pink long dress. The dress featured a plunging neckline and fluffy quarter sleeves. The ankle-length dress gave Alia’s look an easy-breezy vibe. Alia added more comfy vibes to her look with monochrome comfy flip flops. Take a look at her pictures here:

Alia Bhatt posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Alia wore her tresses into a clean bun as she posed for the pictures. In golden hoop earrings, Alia minimally accessorised her look for the day. Alia also nailed a no makeup look with the attire. In drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, the actor slayed pregnancy fashion like a diva.

