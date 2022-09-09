Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor attend Brahmastra screening in contrasting casuals. All pics, videos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's latest film Brahmastra released on September 9. the couple, who fell in love on the sets of the film and has since then been together, considered it one of the most special films of their careers. The actors were spotted hand-in-hand at the Brahmastra screening, a day back, which was organised for the cast, crew, and their friends and fans. The special screening saw a lot of attendance from the Bollywood fraternity as well. Parents-to-be Alia and Ranbir walked in hand-in-hand as they gave us couple fashion goals yet again. Alia is on a spree of sharing snippets from her promotion diaries with Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji on her Instagram profile on a daily basis. The actor is also sharing major cues of pregnancy fashion with us.

Alia looked every bit gorgeous as she walked in for the Brahmastra screening with husband Ranbir in a stunning orange dress. The actor opted for a bodycon comfy dress to embrace her baby bump as she posed with Ranbir. The orange dress featured short sleeves and a plunging neckline. It hugged Alia's shape and came with one thigh slit. Alia teamed her look with orange stilettos with ankle straps as she looked gorgeous as ever in her pregnancy glow. Ranbir, on the other hand, complemented her lady in a classy all-black attire. The actor opted for a black T-shirt and a pair of black trousers. Ranbir added more oomph to his look by layering it with a black jacket. Alia and Ranbir posed happily for the cameras.

Alia and Ranbir posed for the cameras together.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Alia shared a closer look of her attire on her Instagram profile a day back. With the pictures, she also reminded her fans of the release date of Brahmastra - "Ready..set…Brahmastra- In cinemas tomorrow," read her caption.

Brahmastra, besides Alia and Ranbir, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in leading roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy adventure film is announced to be the first of the upcoming trilogy.