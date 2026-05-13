Alia Bhatt stuns in saree gown, redefines Indo-western couture at Bharat Pavilion in her third Cannes 2026 look

If there were any doubts that Alia Bhatt has mastered the art of global fashion, her appearance on the sidelines of the 79th Cannes Film Festival on May 13 put them to rest. Stepping out into the sun-drenched streets of the French Riviera, the actor delivered a breathtaking 'east meets west' look, wearing a custom ensemble that paid a soulful homage to the Indian saree. Also read | Alia Bhatt shares secret for 'great skin' at Cannes 2026: 'I eat this snack made with ghee, jaggery, peanut and...'

Alia Bhatt wore a saree gown on May 13 in Cannes. (Instagram/ vendetta_daillyand X/ ursniresh)

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Alia Bhatt's new Cannes look

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Bharat Pavilion for its inaugural event on May 13, where she joined a distinguished Indian delegation to celebrate the country's cinematic prowess. For this appearance, she chose a custom ivory silk saree-gown that felt like a bridge between eras. The outfit featured a structured, corseted bodice with a plunging neckline — a signature silhouette for her at Cannes this year — but the true magic lay in the draping.

The fabric was expertly pleated and slung over one shoulder, mimicking the traditional pallu of a saree, while the skirt flowed into a dramatic, sweeping train. The ivory silk was adorned with delicate embellished flower beadwork, creating a texture that resembled blooming vines climbing the fabric. This choice was a deliberate nod to her Indian heritage: by incorporating the pallu into a gown, she honoured the saree's fluidity without the restriction of traditional draping.

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{{^usCountry}} Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 journey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 journey {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Alia’s 2026 run at the French Riviera has been a carefully curated narrative of Indian craftsmanship meeting European high fashion. She kicked off her journey with a soft princess-core moment in a sea-foam green Yash Patil couture dress, which featured hand-painted landscapes of the Riviera as an ode to her surroundings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia’s 2026 run at the French Riviera has been a carefully curated narrative of Indian craftsmanship meeting European high fashion. She kicked off her journey with a soft princess-core moment in a sea-foam green Yash Patil couture dress, which featured hand-painted landscapes of the Riviera as an ode to her surroundings. {{/usCountry}}

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This was quickly followed by her show-stopping turn at the opening ceremony in a bright coral Tamara Ralph column dress. The coral gown, featuring a daring graphic cutout and a silk crepe train, was elevated by a monumental pink coral and diamond necklace. Her latest appearance at the Bharat Pavilion completes this fashion trilogy, shifting the focus from sculptural western glamour back to the timeless sophistication of the Indian drape.

By merging the corset — a staple of western couture — with the pallu, she is defining a new Indo-western aesthetic that feels organic rather than forced. Choosing this specific look for the Bharat Pavilion inauguration underscored her role as a cultural bridge, standing at an international film festival, while looking quintessentially Indian.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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