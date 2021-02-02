Alia Bhatt teams 7k track pants with crop top and jacket at airport

Athleisure aka comfy clothing that is acceptable to wear outside is all the rage right now and Alia Bhatt has championed this style. The actor’s off-duty looks are all about the street style of New York with a touch of modern. Lately, most of her airport looks have her wearing a pair of comfy track pants with a matching jacket or a monotone athleisure co-ord set that involves a snug hoodie.

Alia's recent look as well, is a testimony to our statement. She recently returned from Delhi and for her airport look, the Kalank actor opted to wear an abstract pair of track pants. The orange, white and mustard coloured pants had an adjustable waist strap to give it that perfect fit. The baggy pants also featured pockets which makes it a must-have.

Alia teamed the pants with a black stretchable ribbed crop top. The 27-year-old wore a black denim crop jacket over it and we love it. To complete her outfit, she opted for a pair of mustard coloured shoes that matched her track pants. The actor topped off her ensemble with a monogrammed black face mask that had her initial ‘A’ on it.

For the accessories, Alia opted to wear a side sling Gucci black leather bag along with a pair of statement hoop earrings and vintage black sunnies. The actor tied her hair in a tight bun for her flight. If you also like Alia’s track pants, let us tell you a little more about it. They are the Paolina Russo track pants from Adidas and are worth ₹7,296 (USD 100).

Alia Bhatt's track pants are worth ₹7k (adidas.com)

Alia has been slaying in a lot of athleisure looks lately, check some of them out:

On the work front, Alia was last seen in the 2020 release Sadak 2 which also featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Her upcoming projects include RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter