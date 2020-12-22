Alia Bhatt gives a street style twist to winter outfits and we are here for it

From a delicate midi dress to the authentic street style, there is nothing that the Kalank actor Alia Bhatt does not look good in. Alia has become the face of Gen-Z fashion across the country and she never fails to impress us with her picks. Lately, she has been spotted wearing a lot of ensembles that channel New York’s hardcore street-style and we are here for it.

Be it an airport look or a casual day-out ensemble, Alia has often been snapped wearing a pair of baggy pants with a top and a jacket. She was first seen sporting such an outfit at the airport with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. For her flight, Alia had donned a couture co-ord set by the brand Dapper Lady and the actor also imparted a message with her outfit.

Alia chose a white crop top and flaunted her toned midriff. The message on the top read, “Don’t kill my vibe.” Over the crop top, she wore a slightly puffy sage green and beige crop jacket which looked stunning and teamed it with a pair of sage green cargo pants. To complete her airport look, Alia wore a pair of chunky beige sneakers and carried a Chanel boy handbag.

The other look that left us inspired was when she stepped out on the streets of Mumbai and turned them into her personal runway. The actor was seen wearing an alluring outfit which was also extremely comfortable. The 27-year-old wore a black printed T-shirt which she teamed with a pair of matching black pyjamas and ankle-length booties. To add a pop of colour to her all-black look, Alia donned a neon green slightly puffy jacket that also featured strips of denim on it.

Not just that, the Raazi actor has also been snapped in a bright pink monotone look and we are taking notes. At the airport with her beau, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia was seen in a light pink sweatshirt which she had teamed with a dark pink pair of pyjamas. Maintaining the pink tone throughout, she even wore a pair of pink sneakers and completed the outfit with a black face mask and a side-sling bag.

Alia can also slay in a camo print. Yes, that is correct. She was recently seen wearing a camo flower co-ord set by the brand Desigual. For the night-out, the actor wore a green camisole top which was adorned with black lace at the neck. She teamed it with a large camo jacket and a pair of matching pants. To add the final touch to her ensemble, she carried a large green side-sling bag and stepped into a pair of black booties.

Alia Bhatt in camo co-ord set ( Instagram )

These looks are a winner for the winter season. They will keep you warm while you look A-Ok. Which is your favourite pick out of these outfits?

