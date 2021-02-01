Alia Bhatt’s date night look is about comfy sweaters and well-fitted jeans
- Alia Bhatt revealed what a comfy date night outfit looks like for the actor and we think it is perfect for the chilly weather of Delhi.
Alia Bhatt’s date night look comprises of a cosy sweater and a pair of jeans. No no, we are not just saying this on our own. Head on to her Instagram account and the latest post will prove us right. Alia is the queen of cosy casual wear and the actress has been proving this since a long time now. Be it braving the chilly weather abroad or welcoming the New Year 2021 with Ranbir Kapoor in Ranthambore while sitting next to a bonfire, the Kalank actor always has a chic winter outfit on.
The picture that we are talking about is from her Ranthambore trip and shows Alia clicking a mirror selfie while flaunting an extremely adorable sweater. Alia’s black baggy turtleneck was adorned with a bear dressed as a doctor with its glasses on. She had teamed it with a pair of grey jeans. We like this comfy date night look for Delhi winters.
The actor accessorised her outfit with a gold ring and a pair of silver hoop earrings. The actor looked radiant as she opted to step out sans-makeup and left her freshly blow-dried middle-parted hair down. The 27-year-old shared the image on her Instagram account with the caption, “date-o’clock (sic).”
If you look carefully at the image, you can see a few pieces from Alia Bhatt’s winter wardrobe. It mainly comprises of puffer jackets and long coats.
Alia Bhatt has a very relatable and girl-next-door off duty style. Check out some of her looks that have inspired us to upgrade our wardrobes:
On the work front, Alia was last seen in the 2020 release Sadak 2 that also featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Her upcoming projects include Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and RRR, which are all set to release in 2021.
Pooja Hegde always slays in a traditional outfit and her latest pictures are proving us right. The Housefull 4 actor looked like a dream in her violet Anita Dongre attire that she wore for a recent event.
Kareena Kapoor Khan slays maternity look in a vibrant chunky knit worth ₹7k and a gold rose pleated skirt which will lure you to twirl in ecstasy | Watch
Hina Khan recently shared snippets from a black and white photoshoot and saying that the actor looks gorgeous would be an understatement. For the shoot, Hina added a touch of sexy to the winter style and we love it.
Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback image of herself that showed the reality TV star wearing a blue pleated skirt and a matching top. Her fans can't keep calm.
For a recent online press event, Priyanka Chopra dressed in a formal polka dot shirt and teamed it with a pair of comfy pyjamas. The White Tiger actor has been serving a lot of great Work From Home looks lately and we cannot help but take notes.
Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor recently made her Instagram account public and sent her fans into a frenzy. Her followers cannot help but marvel at the sartorial choices of the fashionista. Have a look:
