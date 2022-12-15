Year-ender 2022: Alia Bhatt to Nayanthara, celeb brides who won our hearts with their wedding looks

In 2022, we witnessed some of the biggest and most beautiful celebrity weddings. We are talking about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, and several more stars. They set the trend for the ongoing wedding season. While some of these divas went traditional with their bridal looks, some embraced their unconventional choices. And each managed to look incredible. So, as we bid adieu to this year, here's a look at all the celeb brides who won the wedding fashion game. (Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor to Ananya Panday: Celebs rock red & hot pink colour block trend)

Best celebrity brides of 2022

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's wedding to Ranbir Kapoor was the most anticipated event of 2022. The couple tied the knot on April 14 in the presence of close friends and family during an intimate ceremony. They had a white wedding, and Alia's minimalist yet traditional look won hearts all over social media. She chose an embroidered white saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee styled with open tresses, soft-glow makeup, and heavy diamond-gold jewellery - including a matha patti, choker necklace, earrings, bracelets, bangles and rings. A matching gold and white embroidered dupatta as a veil completed her look.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got hitched on June 9 in a fairytale ceremony. Nayanthara embraced traditions with her own twist for the wedding. She wore a lace and sequin embroidered saree from JADE by Monica and Karishma. A matching floor-sweeping train, emerald and diamond layered necklace, matching earrings, mang tika, bracelets, rings and heels completed the ensemble.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna married real estate investor Varun Bangera in a small ceremony on February 5. The star made for an unconventional bride as she ditched the traditional red hue for a romantic soft pink lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock. An ornate matha patti, a choker, haar, haath phool, bangles, and statement rings completed her accessories.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in an intimate wedding in the sunshine state of Goa in January 2022. The couple honoured their backgrounds and sealed the deal with two ceremonies - Bengali and Malayali. While for the Bengali nuptials the bride chose a gorgeous red lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, she wore a red and white Garad silk sari with traditional temple gold jewellery for the Malayali wedding.

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar got married on February 19 in the presence of their closest friends and family members. Shibani's non-traditional bridal attire grabbed headlines. She wore a strapless red and beige lace embroidered gown with a corset bodice and flowy bottom. A long red veil, open tresses with soft curls, barely-there makeup, and minimal jewels completed the look.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal exchanged their wedding vows in October this year. The actor made for an ethereal bride in a regal sharara set by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, complemented with a beauteous floor-sweeping dupatta and veil. Lastly, Richa chose a brown nude lip, subtle brown eyeshadow, mascara-clad lashes, a classic hair bun, a traditional passa, earrings, a nath, a choker necklace and bracelets that rounded it all off.

Who was your favourite bride of 2022?