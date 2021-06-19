Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Alia Bhatt stuns in blue for Dabboo Ratnani Check out her old calendar shots

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram feed to share an image of herself looking stunning in the star-studded Dabboo Ratnani calendar. Here are some of her previous shots for the celebrity photographer.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Alia Bhatt(Instagram)

Alia Bhatt recently took to her social media feed to share an image of herself looking stunning in the star-studded Dabboo Ratnani calendar. The Gully Boy actor shared an image of herself in a turquoise blue maxi dress as she sat cross legged staring at the camera, dainty gold chains adorning her neck, minimal dewy make-up and beachy waves completed her look.

Alia looked stunning in the satin and chiffon pinted micro pleated cutout dress by designer label Sakshi and Kinni. The turquoise dress had cutout detailing under the bust and also flaunted a plunging neckline, A-line silhouette and thigh-high slit. The brand's site had the stunning piece priced at 20,000.

Dabboo also took to his Instagram feed and shared the image of Alia, he captioned it, "She’s Some Magic, Some Wild Spirit & A Little Bit of Poetry!!! Alluring Beauty Alia Bhatt.... (sic)"

Other than Alia, several other celebrities including Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Leone, Vijay Deverakonda, Vicky Kaushal and Tara Sutaria have posed for the celebrity photographer's 2021 calendar.

This isn't the first time that Alia has appeared in the celebrity studded calendar. Take a look at some of the Raazi actor's earlier shots for the celebrity calendar:

Alia Bhatt (Dabboo Ratnani)
Alia Bhatt (Dabboo Ratnani)
Alia Bhatt (Dabboo Ratnani)
Alia Bhatt (Dabboo Ratnani)

On the professional front Alia will be seen alongside Shefali Shah in Darlings, she also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in which she will star alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, she will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and S S Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

