Alia Bhatt welcomes summer in beautiful floral print midi dress worth 4.5k

It is time to incorporate light hues and floral prints in your wardrobe to welcome the summer season and Alia Bhatt is showing you how to do it rightly. The actor whose style consists of everything from beautiful flowy dresses to chic athleisure looks, is a fashionista in the truest sense. A throwback picture of the actor has gone viral on the internet and well, rightly so.

The image that we are talking about shows Alia twirling around in a beautiful floral print wrap dress. The midi dress that was made from lightweight crepe fabric also featured flounce sleeves and a plunging neckline. The chic casual dress that had a bow detail in the front is perfect for everyday wear and can be worn at any occasion. The Kalank actor styled it with a pair of pastel blue kitten heels imparting summer vibes from her outfit.

The picture showed Alia having a gala time amid lush greenery in her summer dress. The actor opted to go sans-makeup for the day. She kept her accessories simple as well and was just seen wearing a pair of hoop earrings. The stunner even tied her hair in a middle-parted low slick bun which has lately become her signature style.

Coming back to the dress, it is from the shelves of the homegrown brand Summer Somewhere. If you also loved the dress as much as we did and want to add it to your collection, you will have to spend ₹4,472.

Alia Bhatt's dress is worth ₹4,472.(summersomewhereshop.com)

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the 2020 release Sadak that also featured Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. She is gearing up for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia will also be seen in RRR sharing screen space with NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Olivia Morris and Ajay Devgn.

